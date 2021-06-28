Two, we need greater regulation of guns. You know, the United States has more gun violence than the rest of the world, because we have more guns. We have too much access to those guns and we have too little regulation of those guns. And we ought to regulate the safety of guns just like we regulate the safety of automobiles. Ever since the federal government began setting national standards of automobile safety, we've seen a dramatic plummet in the number of fatalities on the road. In a rational world, every gun would be registered and safely stored. Every gun owner would be licensed and trained. And every gun would be subject to a national background check. But of course, we live in nothing resembling a rational world because of the filibuster, because we have dysfunctional system where one U.S. Senator can filibuster gun safety for 330 million Americans. And not even the murder of elementary school children in Sandy Hook was a strong enough provocation to break the grip of the filibuster.