The question is, does this exacerbate the presence of the U.S. forces for the Iraqi government that doesn't like the Iranian-supported militia, but they are a reality? And they are literally part of the overall forces of Iraq. In fact, there was just a huge parade of them in honor of them and what they had done. That's the political dynamic of this, and we have to be very careful not to stress that over much, which is undoubtedly one reason that probably two of the strikes were in Syria and just one of them in Iraq, and it may be that there have to be some other asymmetric attacks against various assets in the Gulf or in Iran, where it's not completely clear who did what was done. But the Iranians will have a sense that we were behind it and that they should not allow their militia. They do largely control these militia and can direct them, and they're going to have to put a leash on them.