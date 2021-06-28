Steve Miska is the Executive Director of First Amendment Voice, a nonpartisan effort to reinvigorate civic awareness around free expression, religious liberty, press freedom and other first amendment issues. He founded Servant, Leader, Citizen (SLC) Consulting, Inc. after retiring as a Colonel with 25 years in the Army. His last assignment was teaching graduate students as the Army Chair at Marine Corps University. Previously, he served in the White House as Director for Iraq on the National Security Council. His book, Baghdad Underground Railroad, tells the story when he led a team that established an underground railroad for dozens of interpreters to escape sectarian violence at the height of the Iraq conflict. He earned top academic honors as a Counterterrorism Fellow at the College of International Security Affairs, National Defense University, and has taught economics at the United States Military Academy, West Point. Steve routinely speaks on first amendment issues and soft networks and has addressed DIA, RAND, the Pacific Council on International Policy, Zocalo Public Square, and numerous media outlets and think tanks. He is on the advisory boards of several organizations including the International Refugee Assistance Project, i5 Freedom Network, Maestro, and the Euphrates Institute. Steve holds degrees from Cornell University, National Defense University, and West Point.