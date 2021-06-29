Yasmeen Abutaleb
Yasmeen Abutaleb joined The Washington Post in 2019 as a national reporter covering health policy, with a focus on the Department of Health and Human Services, health policy on Capitol Hill and health care in politics. She previously covered health care for Reuters, with a focus on the Affordable Care Act, federal health programs and drug pricing.In 2016, Yasmeen was a lead reporter on a five-part series that examined the rising threat of antibiotic-resistant infections and the inability of the government and health-care industry to address the problem. Yasmeen has also reported in depth on the opioid crisis, changes to Medicaid and political influence on health policies.
Damian Paletta
Damian Paletta is the Post’s economics editor. Before taking this role, he covered White House economic policy from 2017 until 2019. Previously, he covered the White House for the Wall Street Journal. He has also worked at the American Banker and the Cape Cod Times.