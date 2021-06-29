And then it's also, Ellen, about redundancy or disaster recovery. Just like a hurricane, you got to think of this ransomware as it's lights out on a bunch of machines. I would recommend to every organization, figure out your assets that matter by the criteria. It could be customer, the application, the business process, the people, the geography, whatever those systems are, and get out in front of it saying, "Are those machines secure? How did we back up those assets? Are the backups secure, and how fast can we get them back up and running should they get bricked somehow by being encrypted or some kind of physical disaster?" And that sort of resiliency drill, not everybody can practice it all the time, Ellen, but people have to think about it. And the question every CEO should ask is "How fast are we up and running should a ransomware outbreak hit these 10 systems or these 2,000 machines?" And the answer today could be I don't know, and then the answer in about eight months could be maybe it's two days. But over time, maybe we get to it's three hours, it's four hours, and we can roll back to our state, our known good state of an hour prior to the outbreak.