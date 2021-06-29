You know, there maybe was this kind of grace period when the country did kind of rally together and think, "All right. We're faced with a challenge. We can do this. We've been through challenges before," but what happened was, you know, the way that science was severed from policy, the way that the politics were infused into these decisions, especially, I think, beginning in April and picking up in May and then in June, obviously, Vice President Pence writes the op-ed, there will not be a second wave. And then that was when the second wave began. I mean, I think when it became clear that the White House was not interested in focusing on some of these really core scientific discoveries, that's when things really went off the rails, and what became really dangerous was when the country split in half. And when half the country believed everything the president said and half the country wouldn't believe a word he said, then you're in a situation like we saw in October, November, December when the virus is just kind of mowing the country down, and no one knows who to believe. And there's just kind of fear everywhere.