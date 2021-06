It was an example of something that could have been really beneficial for the country to just send these masks out to make sure every American had one. It wasn't about whether you were Republican or Democrat or where you lived. It was just something everyone was going to do to protect themselves and each other, but it got tossed aside. It never got brought back up again, and a lot of the health officials we talked to really regretted this. I mean, they wonder what would have happened if, one, the president had come out and really endorsed the CDC mask policy, not undercut it when he announced it by saying he wasn't going to wear one and it's voluntary and he didn't like how masks looked, and then they, of course, became this political cudgel, and it became such a politicized issue that you were either for individualism and freedom or you were for a tyranny or you were for protecting your neighbor. You know, it just became a symbol of so much, and it really divided the country.