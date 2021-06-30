John is President & CEO of GE Aviation, the world’s leading provider of jet and turboprop engines and aircraft systems. Prior to joining GE, John served as President & CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. Before Embraer, John spent fifteen years in various executive roles at leading commercial aerospace advisory, leasing, and banking organizations. John is a Fellow at The Royal Aeronautical Society, President Emeritus of The Wings Club Foundation and Director Emeritus of ORBIS International. John is an ExCom member of the board of directors of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). An Advanced Management Program (AMP) graduate of Harvard Business School, John was awarded an MBA from the University of Limerick and remains active at UL’s Kemmy Business School as an adjunct professor.