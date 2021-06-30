From August 2003 through June 2014, Ms. Rutter was President of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, leading the internationally renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), the Institute for Learning, Access and Training (now the Negaunee Music Institute), the Civic Orchestra of Chicago for young professional musicians, the Chicago Symphony Chorus, and the eclectic concert series Symphony Center Presents. During her time with the CSO, she restored the orchestra to financial health, ushering in an era of record-breaking fundraising and ticket sales while purposefully engaging Chicago’s diverse communities to refashion the orchestra as a broad-reaching civic and cultural institution. In 2008, Rutter scored a triumph in the orchestra world by signing the highly sought-after conductor Riccardo Muti as the orchestra’s 10th Music Director, succeeding Daniel Barenboim who stepped down in 2006. Prior to Muti’s appointment, she turned what was an interregnum into an artistic highpoint through robust programming led by Bernard Haitink and Pierre Boulez. In 2010, Rutter engaged Yo-Yo Ma as a creative consultant to foster community engagement and establish Citizen Musician, an artist-led community service program.