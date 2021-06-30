We determined back in December that we were going to do it, no matter what. We had no idea exactly what it could be like, but I had seen enough shows that were done virtually taped and then sort of a push together, created in some way or another, and so we said, okay, we're going to go with a hybrid. Don't know what a hybrid really means when we decided that in December last year, but as the months--the weeks, the months, and the days progressed, we sort of figured out that we could do a couple of live experiences for our patrons to come and see performances, and if that had to be only 50 people, it would be only 50 people. It ended up being closer to 250, and that we would then take things from around the country, really around the world, and pull them together with some live filmed activity here and some that you just saw that was shot across the center. And I'm just so proud of how we were really able to show the whole center to our audience.