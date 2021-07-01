One in five U.S. adults report feeling “high levels of psychological distress” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say prioritizing mental health, wellbeing and empathy will be crucial as society reckons with the long-term consequences brought on by these challenging times. Join Washington Post Live for our ongoing series, “The Optimist,” featuring conversations that aim to both inspire and inform. On Thursday, July 1 at 3:00pm ET, “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown joins Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan to discuss his advocacy around mental health and advice on how to adjust to our new normal as society reopens.