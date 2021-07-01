Karamo Brown
Provided by representatives with Karamo Brown.
The Emmy nominated host and Culture Expert on Netflix’s international hit series Queer Eye, Karamo is a ‘sympathetic talk therapist wrapped inside a life coach and zipped into a fast fashion bomber jacket…” according to The New Yorker.
Lauded for his ease and natural comfort in relating to different types of people, Karamo is tasked with making-over the hearts and minds of the individuals they help on the show; by helping them to confront and grow beyond internal and external issues.
Onstage, Karamo draws from his work in social services to show how he both discovered and learned to explore his many different “identities”. Whether as a black man, openly gay man, a son of immigrant parents, a Christian or a single father; Karamo strategically utilizes the strength of his numerous identities to achieve success – and teaches others to do the same.
Available through Luminary, Karamo’s Podcast, Karamo, is an in-depth look at life’s thorniest issues where everyday people from around the world can call in and chat with Karamo to receive direct advice or share their personal feelings on the everyday situations affecting their lives. The show also includes special interviews with Karamo’s celebrity friends who share personal moments from their lives with Karamo. Season 3 returns in 2021.
In early 2020 he launched skincare brand MANTL, aimed at empowering bald(ing) men to continue to feel powerful and embracing themselves. An instant success, the brand is now sold online on mantl.co and at Nordstrom Nationwide. It launches in Europe in Spring 2021.
His memoir, “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope,” explores how the challenges in his own life have allowed him to forever transform the lives of those in need. His best-selling children’s book, “I Am Perfectly Designed,” is an empowering mantra for kids and adults to embrace authenticity. The beautifully illustrated book is co-authored with his son, Jason ‘Rachel’ Brown.
In 2004 Brown was the first openly gay African-American in the history of reality television on the iconic series The Real World.
Shortly after the conclusion of The Real World, Karamo learned that he was a father of a nine-year-old boy, Jason. With the support of his child’s mother, Brown petitioned and gained full custody of his son. A year later, Karamo adopted Jason’s half-brother, Christian.
Karamo was the recipient of the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. Karamo continues to work directly with President Obama and his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance empowering today’s youth. He also meets with members of congress on policy and legislation supporting LGBTQ youth and their allies on both sides of the aisle.