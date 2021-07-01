MR. MINICUCCI: You know, I think that’s a great question. You know, one of the things is what you bring on board. You know, weight matters on an airplane. So, you know, the heavier the airplane--because we have to weigh everything that goes on the airplane, and we do these calculations for weight and balance, and then based on the weight of the airplane we have to carry more fuel or less fuel. So, the weight of the airplane is a massive contributor to how much gas you have to take on and how much gas you spend throughout a flight. So, I would say that the folks that--friends that I know, I say if you want to help, take the least amount of weight you can on an airplane. If you can bring one carryon, that’s great. If you’re going to check luggage, you know, make sure that you’re not throwing everything in there and--you know, and it’s--the bag is 70 lbs. You know, try and keep the weight as low--as low as possible would be the biggest thing.