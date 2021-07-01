So, it's a really terrible day for Ashley. And she decides after that final altercation that that's the last straw and she's going to take it out on the room that that couple is staying in at the hotel. So, you know, it's--it is the moment in the show--it's really the first time--Ashley is really holding it together all through the first episode, and through much of this episode she's not--they have a young son, Sean, and she's really holding it together for him. She's had to move into Miles' family's house with some people who she's not used to living with, who have very different ideas of how to raise children. There's a lot going on. And this is one of the few moments where Ashley really lets it out. We've established this convention of direct address in verse, and so that are really the glimpses that we get into Ashley's inner monologue. Because she is such a composed character, those are the only times really that you get to see what and hear what's going on inside of her. So, this is her moment where she gets to elaborate on all of the frustrations that are happening at the moment and try to get herself a little bit of payback, take the little bit of power that she can get in that day. And it's not--you know, it's not pretty. It's not--and it's maybe not the most sensible thing to do, but it is the choice that she made in that moment. And so, that's what's happened.