Welcome, Daveed.
MR. DIGGS: Thank you, Robin. How's it going?
MS. GIVHAN: It's going very well. I understand that you are in Vancouver, where I hope you're getting normal Vancouver June/July weather and not horrible heat waves.
MR. DIGGS: Oh, no, it's been full-on heat wave, like 110 the other day. It seems to be cooling off a little bit. But, yeah, it's been intense.
MS. GIVHAN: I'm sorry. Well, I hope it cools down.
I want to start, obviously, talking about the series "Blindspotting," which is not a sequel to the film but really sort of is--spirals off the film, so to speak. Can you tell us a little bit about the relationship between "Blindspotting" the TV series and the film?
MR. DIGGS: Yeah. I mean, when this opportunity came along to expand the film into a TV series, Rafael Casal and myself, who co-created the--and wrote the film, we just sort of had to ask ourselves what--if and how we wanted to dive back into this story.
And one of the things we always lamented about the film was the lack of time we were able to give to the character Ashley played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, because we think she created a beautiful character who was reminiscent of a lot of the strong women we grew up around in the Bay Area. And we wanted to see more of her, but a film is so focused, we really had to be inside Collin's head for most of that film. So, we decided to use the TV show as an opportunity to really recenter the narrative on that character, and then, by virtue of it being a TV show, get to explore kind of broader section of the Bay Area than we were able to do in the film. So, try introducing a bunch more characters that we wouldn't have gotten an opportunity for in a 90-minute film, and also just kind of see more of the situations in areas that inspire us and that we grew up around.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, we have a clip from the show that I think really gives people a great sense of the tone and of Ashley, who plays a woman whose longtime partner is recently incarcerated. And then, we can talk a bit more about--particularly about this clip but also about the many layers that I think speak to us in this clip. So, let's take a look at it, and then we'll talk about it more after.
MR. DIGGS: Great.
[Video plays]
MR. DIGGS: Woo, come on, Jasmine.
MS. GIVHAN: To me, that clip--that clip really seems to encapsulate issues of race, gender, class. I mean, it touches on the criminal justice system. Can you unpack that a little bit and just sort of talk about some of the things that are running through that particular scene?
MR. DIGGS: Yeah. I mean, it's sort of the climax of the second episode, so there's a lot going into that. But so, Ashley, Jasmine's character, works as a concierge at an upscale hotel in San Francisco that we named the Alcatraz, because it's funny. And she--so, this day she just found out that her partner Miles is going to be sentenced to five years on a--on a first-time drug conviction while, you know, she overheard the lawyer for another presumably, like, rich wealthy client talking about how they got them a slap on the wrist for a similar thing. And that later at the hotel, that same lawyer shows up and asks her if she'll come sleep with him while his wife's out. And then, later on his wife comes and asks her to see if she could find drugs for her.
So, it's a really terrible day for Ashley. And she decides after that final altercation that that's the last straw and she's going to take it out on the room that that couple is staying in at the hotel. So, you know, it's--it is the moment in the show--it's really the first time--Ashley is really holding it together all through the first episode, and through much of this episode she's not--they have a young son, Sean, and she's really holding it together for him. She's had to move into Miles' family's house with some people who she's not used to living with, who have very different ideas of how to raise children. There's a lot going on. And this is one of the few moments where Ashley really lets it out. We've established this convention of direct address in verse, and so that are really the glimpses that we get into Ashley's inner monologue. Because she is such a composed character, those are the only times really that you get to see what and hear what's going on inside of her. So, this is her moment where she gets to elaborate on all of the frustrations that are happening at the moment and try to get herself a little bit of payback, take the little bit of power that she can get in that day. And it's not--you know, it's not pretty. It's not--and it's maybe not the most sensible thing to do, but it is the choice that she made in that moment. And so, that's what's happened.
MS. GIVHAN: Two things struck me about her response, and one is that she is, you know, playing against this idea of, you know, sort of strong Black woman, strong women of color, and she is showing vulnerability and hurt. And she also is angry and, you know, sort of the idea that a lot of, you know, people of color, whether Black or Latina, you know, are not allowed to express that in--you know, freely is at issue. And she is doing both of those things.
Were those ideas important to you, or were you thinking about those sorts of things in that moment when that was happening?
MR. DIGGS: Yeah, absolutely, absolutely. We wanted all of that to happen. We wanted Ashley to have a moment of anger, and we didn't want to really temper it with a lot of forethought or a lot of--we don't get to see women at all, in particular women of color do that on television very often. And it was important to us to give Ashley this moment where she could really be violently angry, and we tried to create a circumstance where hopefully at least some people who are watching are right there with her.
We try to put you in her headspace enough where you're actually, even though you know there's parts of it that are wrong, are rooting for this to happen and understand that expression of pain that's really there for all of us who have endured anything like this who have, you know, family members incarcerated who have had to--you know, who have had to put our lives on hold because of situations outside of our own control or who are, you know, forced to be demeaned in jobs by people who don't, you know, recognize the--who aren't aware of their own power or their own privilege.
So, yeah, we--it was very intentional, and also to give Jasmine that moment as a performer, as an actor to really do that, was important to us, too. A big--a big part of this process was us trying to find things that Jasmine hadn't been allowed to do yet. When you have a great actor, you get to write for them, and we have that, so--
MS. GIVHAN: The other part of the series that's particularly interesting is that it is so filled with the voices of women, very different kinds of women. And you know, the two co-creators are these two guys. So, I'm wondering how you step into that headspace. I know that you mentioned earlier that when the show was pitched, you--it was one of the rare times when you were sitting across from a woman of color in a pitch meeting. So, I'm wondering if that plays and has played into the way in which the women are portrayed, or you are allowed to portray them.
MR. DIGGS: That's interesting. I mean, we rely on the women connected to the project a lot. So, Kathryn Tyus-Adair stars--is our--the executive who's really been championing us there and has fought for so many things for this show. And we are eternally grateful for her fight, and for her notes, which are always really smart. Our writers' room consisted of mostly women, and that was really important to us.
We also just really leaned heavily on our cast and getting responses from them and changing things when they told us that it didn't feel right. Yeah, so we--Rafael and I tried to be as aware as we could of our blind spots and get as much help as possible to really flesh out these characters and get to know them. And you know, the fun thing about television is once you do that, once you really know them, it's just about putting them into situations and figuring out how they would respond, you know? You get many opportunities to do that. But, yeah, we had a lot of help and tried to create an environment, particularly Rafael as showrunner, to make a place where we needed everybody's ideas on this, you know?
Yeah, episode three was directed by Aurora Guerrero who is, you know, from the Bay, so her perspective is particularly important, and also a woman of color. And you know, even her coming in and helping to sort of refocus some of the ways that we were shooting things were lessons that we took on from there, you know? So, just trying to never assume that we know everything, and when you get the opportunity to be surrounded by brilliant artists, you really want to use them, you know? So, we had great people, and we used them all the time.
MS. GIVHAN: In this process, have there been things that you've learned about the way in which women process stress or frustration or injustice that has surprised you, or just sort of been sort of something that is--that really wasn't on your radar?
MR. DIGGS: That's interesting. I mean, it's hard to pinpoint one--like a--like a lesson I learned or something like that.
But I think what has been really useful for me, or something that--an opportunity that I'm very grateful for is to have had this time--you know, as an actor, which is most of what I do, you get really deep into the headspace of one person, and that's your job, right? I'm only responsible for this one character, and for me that's always been a male character. And when you write, you get to take on the emotions and the headspaces of whoever you're writing for. To get this sort of focused time to sit in the heads of women was something that, I think just made me sit in a little bit--things that I was always aware of but didn't really ever have to sit in, you know? The difference in the social acceptability of the expression of anger--right?--for example. If I were to flip out on set today--right?--I'm--no one's probably going to come back to the press or to my people talking about like I'm difficult or I'm this or I'm a whatever, right?
But that's not necessarily true for the women of my show. If they were to express frustration about things, the response to that is very different, right? And so, getting to sit in that, the kind of--the kind of handcuffs that--the kind of like societal handcuffs that exist for women is--it's time that I'm grateful for and that I think that is the thing that I noticed a lot in writing, is finding moments to break those are really important.
And the spaces where women could talk to each other on the screen where they didn't have to be--where they--where they were allowed to be less aware of the gaze of--like the male gaze that always exists on them became really important because it was the only times where you could really have them free to not--to sort of release those shackles. And that, I think is--anyway, speaks to something that is true of life, I believe, also, but we see woefully rare--like, little of in our, like, televised art.
MS. GIVHAN: You've talked a lot about the importance of representation and how that sort of figures into the way that you think about your work. And you've become thought of a little bit as sort of, you know, a historian because of your work portraying--
MR. DIGGS: Is that true?
MS. GIVHAN: Well, you know, Thomas Jefferson, Frederick Douglass, you've played some pretty significant people from history. And in the process of that, do you feel like you have learned things that you take forward from the past into the way that you understand what is going on in the country now, what's going on in the culture now?
MR. DIGGS: I will say that the historical figures I've had the good fortune to portray are thinkers and speakers and writers for the most part. So, they're people who left a lot of their thoughts behind for us to look at.
The ways that they were critically examining the political structures that they lived in are really--those are the things that I kind of take with me as something to aspire to or something to stop being so afraid of. We seem to at this moment be really hesitant to allow anybody, but particularly our public figures, to criticize the country we live in--right?--particularly in the U.S. and to be critical of it. And I think that's a mistake. And I think these people that I've played knew that it was a mistake.
And like, it's not like I agree with most of the shit Thomas Jefferson was saying, you know? But he was hyper critical of the country and felt that it was his responsibility to be that, you know? Thomas Jefferson was in favor of reexamining and potentially changing the Constitution on a regular basis as the country changed, right? But now, we use him to justify kind of strict constitutional fundamentalism that, like, he wouldn't have supported. So anyway, those are the--those are the things that I take with me.
But the other thing about playing folks from history and getting to do a lot of research is that you realize that history isn't a thing. It is all--it's all--there's a perspective on all of it, right? And we are sort of brought up to think of it as facts. We're not learning facts. You're learning what was intentionally left for you and what's been filtered, right?
So, working on something like "The Good Lord Bird," you realize that, you know, the Daughters of the Confederacy really did a number on how we think about the Civil War and that time period. And there's a very intentional reason why we really don't grow up learning about Harper's Ferry very much--right?--and that we don't know about John Brown generally as much as we should, you know? That's intentional. And those are things that I think it's important to think about when we--when we think about history.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, we should--I should mention that in "The Good Lord Bird," you--that is where you're playing Frederick Douglass. But you also were cited in an adaptation of a famous Douglass speech, "What to the Slave is the 4th of July." And we have a clip of your reciting that. I believe some of it was written by W. Kamau Bell. But if we can play a little snippet of that and then talk about it in a sec.
[Video plays]
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, watching--listening to those words and then watching those images, I think for some people they're very unnerving, disturbing, sort of a rewriting of history, so to speak. And yet, it seems--they seem to really speak to what you were just talking about, this idea that, you know, there is a certain act of patriotism and intellectual rigor to consider facts in their--in their context and not trying to sugar coat them. Was that part of what drew you to that project?
MR. DIGGS: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you know, filming "The Good Lord Bird" I got to recite Douglass' actual 4th of July speech, which was one of the great experiences I've ever had as an actor.
And then this, a group of my friends who are also my favorite writers had done this adaptation of his speech to trying to premiere it on the 4th of July and asked me to recite it. And they're such brilliant writers, and what they did I think that is so wonderful is just really it is--Frederick Douglass was saying the same thing. And that is a trip. That's a trip when you think about it, because of how little really has changed, that we can still say these same things--right?--despite all of the progress that we've made.
And so, I think you need to look at the context of that progress and what it's really meant and what it really means and how far do we still have to go. And so, I think that's the real usefulness of that piece, besides the fact that it's beautifully written by a lot of my--of my favorite writers. But I think, yeah, that--Douglass' 4th of July speech is one of the greatest pieces of writing I've ever read. And again, being critical, examining critically the system that he was living in, right?
MS. GIVHAN: Our sort of nervousness about looking critically at the country's history makes me think about, you know, your incredible work in "Hamilton" and the way that the reimagining of, you know, the founding story seemed to draw people together, you know, across political aisles, across the political spectrum.
And yet, sort of the subtext of "Hamilton" was in fact this sort of critique of the way in which American history has always been told. Do you see any contradiction between that sort of rallying cry from all quarters about the beauty of "Hamilton" and then the sort of inability to grapple with things in real time?
MR. DIGGS: Yes. But I think that's how art works, right? Again, if you examine the context of when "Hamilton" was made, like, you know, Barack Obama shepherded "Hamilton" into being, right? He was--the first-ever performance of any part of that show was performed at the White House for him.
And I think that era was one where a sort of togetherness and inclusivity was--was--what we were--that was what America was selling, right? That was--up front and center, that is what we were representing. And so, it was easy for people to buy into that, and it spoke to a lot of things that we were feeling as Americans.
It was really interesting having that rereleased on Disney+, the film version we did of it, in the midst of the Trump era, where we had swung so far back the other way and seeing the--still like generally loved but seeing the different lens that people were attaching to it--right--and how I think sort of the more kind of revolutionary undertones of what's going on there were--came a little bit more to the forefront, I think. They were always in there for me when I was working on it. But I think the way I saw it discussed was a little more about the radical potential of inclusivity--right?--and what it really means to have brown bodies take ownership over the creation of our democracy--right?--and what it means for the same democracy to still be failing those bodies.
And so, yeah, I think that--particularly art of marginalized people in this country has always been about how do you--we do this with "Blindspotting," too. It's a comedy for the most part. But we still get to have that moment with Ashley where she gets to say a whole bunch of real shit, and hopefully you're so enamored with her that you sit there and hear all of it and that your ears are open to it. And that's--you know, that's the cakewalk from slavery days, that's minstrelsy, that's all--there's a long lineage of this. That's the Hyphy movement from the Bay Area. That's, you know, the subversiveness of the early days of hip hop. That's all of this. There's a longstanding tradition of people of color using the fact that one of the ways we're allowed to be present and vocal in--is in popular culture in the country. The art has always been a thing that is allowed to move and to spread.
And so, if you can code messages in there, then that's a useful way to do that. I think "Hamilton" is one--there are elements of that in "Hamilton" as there are in a lot of things.
MS. GIVHAN: It sounds like you're feeling the particular power of the arts in this moment. I mean, do you feel like they've sort of moved into a place where they are ever more potent after sort of being silenced for such a long time because of the pandemic?
MR. DIGGS: I think so. Well, I think, you know, the pandemic, I think a lot of us ended up relying on art in a different way. We all--you know, people were stuck inside and needed things to binge watch to distract, you know, to all of that.
MS. GIVHAN: True.
MR. DIGGS: And I think we're in a moment now where there's been sort of a renewed attention to things in a way that--in the different ways that art can be useful, but also just a hunger for it.
We've gotten used to--and now that live performance is starting to come back, you know, that's I think--I hope people are really hungry for that. I know I am. And I think there's a whole different set of experiences there that are really important. So, yeah. I do think there's--we're in a moment right now.
MS. GIVHAN: I'm afraid--I'm afraid we're going to have to leave it there because I've used up all of our time. And I so appreciate the conversation.
MR. DIGGS: Me too.
MS. GIVHAN: And I--thank you for Washington Post Live.
MR. DIGGS: Thank you so much for having me.
MS. GIVHAN: And please come back at 3:00 for my conversation with Karamo Brown for our ongoing series, “The Optimist.” I’ll be talking to him about his mental health advocacy, as well as the power of awareness and optimism. Thank you so much for joining me. And please head over to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and to find out more about our upcoming programs.
[End recorded session.]