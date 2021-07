I remember the first time I started to seek out a therapist, I went to the first one and I thought this is where I need to stay. I found one. This is where we go. And I remember the first time someone said to me, you know it's okay to shop around. You know, it's okay to go to different ones and find the one that's going to fit for you. And it sounds like such a crazy thing because it was the same thing with my first doctor. My first doctor was not a gay man, or part of the LGBT community, and didn't have any understanding of the LGBT community. And so, I went there to talk about an experience I was having with my body and was saying, can you help me. And I remember distinctly this man saying to me, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, don't worry about that. And I was like, did you just tell me not to worry about my health? And he was not trying to be malicious or vicious in any way. He just didn't understand. And so, that's why diversity is so important.