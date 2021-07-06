And so, yes, in Texas I came across these individuals because they weren't aware. Their community is all White. Their school is all White. Their classrooms are all White. Every--your grocery stores are all White. You only interact with maybe one African American, one Latino, maybe one gay person, no trans people, maybe one Asian person. Of course, everything to you is White, that when you receive anything that's what you feel is opposition, of course you're going to say, well, that's racist to me too. But racism means that there's a systemic issue--and I'm not explaining this to you, obviously--for anyone listening, that means that I'm being oppressed systemically. Prejudice means that I might feel a certain way about something you do, and that's the difference, you as a White person not being oppressed, and I am. And I think when I was able to have that conversation with this individual, I saw their mind go, oh, oh, oh, I can get a bank loan easily, you can't. Oh, these--my schools get better funded, yours aren't. Oh, I'm understanding now why racism and why prejudice are two different things. And then when I see that clicks, it does make me feel optimistic about the world we're living in. But I also understand that that's why certain communities, you know, don't learn and don't talk about these things and don't grow as quick as we need to them to. And that's not a pass or give an excuse. It's just the reality.