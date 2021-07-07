But I think for me the reason I've been recommending 90 days is because all the evidence that's out there says that you have a very high degree of protection from reinfected in those first 90 days. We do think that, you know, obviously some people when they've been previously infected and then they get their first shot of the vaccine will often have the kind of immunologic response that you see with a second dose because their body has seen that spike protein before, and it's responding. So, there may be some untoward effect of like--of essentially an immune system that's still quite revved up from the infection responding aggressively to that first dose of the vaccine. I don't think we know all that well yet. But I think it's perfectly reasonable, in fact prudent to just wait a little bit of time after recovering from an infection, 90 days before getting that first shot.