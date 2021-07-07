DR. JHA: Thank you for having us.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: So, let's start off talking about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. And I know that they have applied to the FDA for full approval. So far, everyone has received them under emergency use authorization. Dr. Jha, is--I know it was just eight weeks ago that we saw these applications. Do you think that we--would you like to see these fully licensed sooner rather than later? And if they're not licensed, fully licensed, is that hindering the vaccination effort?
DR. JHA: Yeah, so, I think it's time for the FDA to fully license these vaccines. So, why do I think that? I think this should be driven by data. There's no timeline here, per se. But the data is pretty overwhelming. You know, we have vaccinated hundreds of millions of people around the world. We have very, very good data on safety; very, very good data on efficacy. There's more than enough data for FDA to offer full licensing. They usually license for a lot less.
And then, the big question is, well, why does it really matter? And here's why it matters. For a lot of individuals--not everybody, but for some chunk--the fact that it's under emergency use authorization I think gives them pause about getting vaccinated. I think it'll help those people. But even more importantly, there are a lot of companies that right now are waiting for that full licensing before they make a decision to mandate vaccinations for bringing people back into workplaces safely. And for those reasons, I think the FDA should move forward, assuming that they agree on the data and the evidence, and go ahead and license these things.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and your mention of employers leads me to my next question, this one for Dr. Gounder.
If we do see this full licensure, do you think employers should be mandating vaccines for workers as they return to offices?
DR. GOUNDER: I think you are going to see more and more employers do so, particularly as they understand that it does result in reduced loss of days at work, reducing lost productivity from illness.
You also have the question of liability. For example, in healthcare systems if you have a doctor or nurse who is infected with COVID or SARS-CoV-2 and transmits that infection to a patient, could the hospital find itself liable, for example? And I think other industries like the travel, hospitality, restaurants, bars, you have some proportion of their customers who will simply feel more comfortable seeking out their services if they feel that that setting is safe because people there are vaccinated.
Now, that said, I don't think this is going to apply universally across the country. I think it is going to depend on the local social/cultural politics of the area. So, for example, you know, the cruise industry really tried to push for mandating vaccination of staff as well as their customers and have stepped back because of political pushback in Florida. So, I think it's going to depend on the specific climate, both in terms of what employers themselves believe, what their workers are willing to abide by, and what customers have to say about it.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Jha, I want to talk--ask you about teens and vaccines. And we know the vaccines are authorized for children down to age 12. But there's been a lot of discussion over teens and children and getting the vaccines. Some experts have expressed concern that the risks of COVID-19 to teens and kids have been overblown. In the U.S., fewer than 450 kids under 18 have died from the virus, and this is comparable, as you know, to some flu seasons. Why is there such a push to get teens vaccinated?
DR. JHA: Yeah, it's a great question. And you know, one of the ways in which misinformation has been spread in this pandemic is by talking about how teens are at lower risk than elderly people. Well, that's of course true. That's by the way true for everything. Young people just are healthier and have lower risks than older people. That's really to me not the interesting question. The question is, what are the risks compared to alternatives?
And so right now we have had, as you said, several hundred kids die. Lots of kids have gotten sick, thankfully less often than older people. But then if you flip it and say, well, what are the risks of a vaccine that prevents these infections, thankfully we have not seen anybody die of vaccinations. We've seen a few hundred kids have heart inflation, myocarditis. Most of them have been mild and have recovered on their own. So, from a risk benefit point of view, to me this is a no brainer. I have two teenage daughters. Both of them were excited to get vaccinated. I obviously encouraged them to do so. But in my mind, this was not a close call.
I think kids 12 and over--and eventually when we have data on kids under 12, them too--but right now certainly 12 and over should get vaccinated. It's good for them. It protects their community. And given that the virus will become endemic, at some point everybody's going to encounter the virus either as a vaccinated or an unvaccinated person. I'd much rather encounter the virus as a vaccinated person.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Gounder, I want to ask you about kids under 12. And we know that there are clinical trials ongoing to try to get the vaccines authorized for this group. This group compared to teens actually has an even lower risk of dying from COVID-19--159 kids under 12 have died from the virus. How do you--you know, there's been a lot of debate about given those risks, do we give vaccines to younger kids knowing that in other countries there are adults and older people who don't yet have access to the vaccines? How do you think about that?
DR. GOUNDER: So, just briefly actually, going back to the previous question, your listeners, viewers may be interested in reading an op-ed I published with Dr. Jeremy Faust and Katie Dickerson Mayes in The New York Times, your competitor, I suppose, on July 4th, which addressed specifically this question of the risk of vaccinating versus the risks of getting COVID among younger people, so including teens and children.
And so, we lay out the calculations there so we can see if we allow the virus to spread across the country, if everybody, you know, under 18 eventually gets infected, how many hospitalizations do you get from that, and how many hospitalizations do you get if everybody gets vaccinated. And that's really the choice here, is do you get infected or do you get vaccinated. As Dr. Jha said, we are looking at an infection that is likely to become endemic, which means that all of us will encounter it. The real question is do we encounter it as a vaccinated person or as an unvaccinated person. So, those calculations are pretty clear. Your rate of hospitalizations are much, much lower if we really try to get all those younger people vaccinated.
Now, as to your question about even younger, the under 12, you know, again, there's--this is not a risk-free infection. And so, the risk of the infection remains higher than the risk of vaccination. So, I think that's, you know, point number one. We also are seeing long COVID. We have this syndrome, MIS-C, which is--where COVID affects multiple organ systems in pediatric patients. We simply do not know what are the really long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children under 12.
In contrast, what we do know with vaccines--and this goes back over 250 years with our experience with vaccines going back to the very first vaccine, smallpox--we know that if somebody's going to have a side effect from vaccination, that happens within the first two months after vaccination. So, we know that two months is actually quite robust follow-up. That is not the same as with an infection. With an infection, you could have long-term consequences much, much farther out. And we're still learning what they are, and they clearly are significant even in the under 12 population.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: So, when you're talking about the sort of debate between give the vaccine to kids in the U.S. under 12 versus give those doses to older adults overseas, you would sort of be in that first camp of try to vaccine--trying to vaccinate the kids? Would that be fair to say?
DR. GOUNDER: That's really a false choice, because if you look at how many kids we have here in the United States, I mean, you're talking about 20 million or so additional people to vaccinate. That's not going to vaccinate the world.
In order to increase access to vaccines across the world, we really need to ramp up manufacturing dramatically. We need to have self-sufficiency in vaccine manufacturing, as well as in terms of vaccine supply chains. We've seen how this has created vulnerabilities. You have the Serum Institute in India that really was supposed to be producing much of the vaccine for the world, and then India was hit with its own surge that led to bottlenecks in terms of barring exports of vaccine elsewhere. We used the Defense Production Act in this country to hold onto raw materials for vaccine production here.
So, you have the Serum Institute that can't get raw materials and then can't export what they produce. You know, that really speaks to some of the issues we have in the global manufacturing system right now. And so, that's really, I think, a key lesson, is that that needs to change. We need to be building up capacity elsewhere. The Africa CDC, for example, is working on this for the African continent, and I think that really needs to be happening around the world.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I have an audience question I'd like to direct to Dr. Jha, and it's from Sona Ramesh from Washington, D.C. And this person writes, "Do you support making the COVID vaccine a routine childhood immunization that is mandatory for school enrollment?"
What do you think, Dr. Jha?
DR. JHA: Yeah, so first of all, I still want to see the data on kids under 12. So, I really do--I think that'll come in showing that it's safe and effective, but my thinking that shouldn't be the standard. We should actually see the data.
But let's say the data for kids under 12 come in as strong as they have for 12- to 17-year-olds, then, yeah, I think as Dr. Gounder said, you know, look, we're going to have millions and millions of kids across the U.S. who have been vaccinated. We'll have really good experience on how safe and effective these are. If all of that looks good, then I think we should make it mandatory as part of attending school. We do this for all sorts of other vaccines, all sorts of other childhood illnesses. No reason not to do it for COVID.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And. Dr. Gounder, I want to direct another audience question to you. This one's from Nancy Keener, also from Washington, D.C. And she writes, "How effective are the current vaccines against the Delta variant?"
DR. GOUNDER: So, we are seeing more breakthrough infections with the Delta variant with all of the vaccines that are authorized here in the U.S. However, I think what's really important is to remember why do we vaccinate. We don't vaccinate for the common cold. We don't vaccinate to prevent the sniffles or a cough. We vaccinate to prevent from--people from ending up in the hospital. We vaccinate to prevent deaths.
And from that perspective, the vaccines do appear to remain robust even against the Delta variant. What I would say is, if you have not been vaccinated, really this is the time. Probably sometime in July the Delta variant will become the dominant variant here in the United States. And so, if you get infected this summer or this fall, chances are it will be the Delta variant. And--you know, and so that is very concerning. You still have time to get vaccinated if you haven't been, and the vaccines do work.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Jha, I want to sort of gauge your level of concern about the Delta variant, because of course, as we know, it's very transmissible.
On the flip side, you know, in the U.S. we actually have much higher levels of vaccination than most other countries. And it's also, as Dr. Gounder noted, the vaccines seem to be still very effective for preventing hospitalization and death. So, how concerned should Americans be about the Delta variant?
DR. JHA: Yeah, you know, I've grown somewhat concerned about this, and let me explain why.
There are two countries that are more vaccinated than we are--the UK, a little bit more than us, and Israel, which is a lot more vaccinated, as a higher proportion of their populations vaccinated. And they're both seeing pretty significant surges in infections as a result of the Delta variant. The UK started before Israel did, and the UK's now seeing an increase in hospitalizations, as well.
But let's be clear. Let me reiterate a point Dr. Gounder made, which I completely agree with, which is the vaccines work exceedingly well. The spread is happening almost exclusively in unvaccinated individuals, with some breakthrough infections spilling over into vaccinated people. So, I think given that we have large chunks of the country, states with very, very low vaccination rates, I'm pretty concerned about those places.
I live in Massachusetts, which has a very high level of vaccination. I'm not so worried about my local community. I think this is going to be community to community. But I think communities with low vaccination rates absolutely should be concerned about what is going to happen in the weeks ahead as Delta variant becomes pretty much the only variant that is going to be driving almost all the infections across the U.S.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I guess but here's my follow-up question. We haven't seen deaths and hospitalizations go up in the U.S., yet. Is it too early to tell whether the Delta variant will result in that, or is that a good sign? How do you read those data at this moment, Dr. Jha?
DR. JHA: Yeah, two things. First of all, we're not going to see the same link between cases and deaths that we've seen before vaccinations, because our vaccination rates, thankfully, among older people, the high-risk people, is just really phenomenal. Most high-risk people have been fully vaccinated. And so those people are going to be protected.
We're going to see a lot more infections on young people. I do believe that we're going to see increases in hospitalizations. Actually, it's not even just believe. We're seeing it. We're seeing it in communities with big outbreaks now, Southwest Missouri, for instance, but other places. I think we'll see it in those places. But the increase in hospitalizations and the increase in deaths, which are coming in the next few weeks, are going to be much lower, thankfully, than what we saw in the previous surges, because the high-risk people are largely vaccinated.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Gounder, I want to ask you about mask recommendations. We now have a difference in recommendations between the World Health Organization and the CDC. The WHO is urging vaccinated people to still wear masks indoors and socially distance. CDC, as we know, has really lightened requirements for vaccinated people. How should we proceed with all of this, Dr. Gounder?
DR. GOUNDER: So, the CDC is making recommendations for the U.S. context where, fortunately, we have really great access to vaccines. I mean, really just about anybody who wants to get vaccinated in this country can get vaccinated. There do remain certain barriers like getting paid time off work, which, by the way, the Biden administration is providing 100 percent tax credit to businesses, medium and small businesses, that provide paid time off to their employees to get vaccinated. So, you know, these kinds of barriers are being addressed even when they exist.
We are a very different context from a country like South Africa that is struggling, one, with its own variant, the Beta variant, and then also struggling to get access to vaccines. Many countries around the world are looking at having to wait years before they can get their populations vaccinated. So, those are very different contexts.
I think the other thing to think about is are you setting a floor--you know, a low threshold or a high threshold for masking? Are you delegating that responsibility to the individual to assess what is the risk in their community and then to make the decision perhaps in the face of peer pressure not to wear a mask, to do so? You know, I think these are, again, very different contexts.
The World Health Organization is making recommendations for the world where there is a very real scarcity of access to vaccination as the Delta variant is spreading. And remember, the rest of the world doesn't have the ventilators and ICUs and access to very high-level of healthcare that we have in this country. So, the recommendations are really based on the local context.
And I would add there's really another third layer of recommendation that I think we keep forgetting, and frankly has been under-empowered, which is the state and local health departments, which really do have a role to play in saying, okay, this is what the CDC says for the nation. In our particular context, you know, I think what we should be saying in Missouri, where the Delta variant is driving a surge, is going to be different from what we say in someplace like Massachusetts. And unfortunately, right now what you're seeing across the country are efforts to restrict local public health powers, which have frankly been weak, local public health departments that have been under-empowered, underfunded for a long time. But that's really where you could be having more nuance and gradation based on local circumstances.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Jha, when we think about immunocompromised people like transplant recipients, people with some blood cancers, certain autoimmune disorders, we're seeing that the vaccines may not be as effective in these people. What are your recommendations for how these folks can be protected from the virus?
DR. JHA: That's a really good question, because we often forget that vaccines don't work for everybody. Particularly if you're immunocompromised, the vaccine's not going to work as effectively. And for some people, it barely works at all.
First and foremost, I can't believe I have to say this but I'm going to say this: Every health system in America should mandate vaccines for its employees. You just cannot be an organization that cares--that purports to take care of people who are immunocompromised and you're going to subject them to potentially employees who are unvaccinated and potentially could kill them if they spread the virus. So, that's number one. We've seen that kind of leadership from some health systems. A lot of other health systems are I think doing a lot of navel-gazing right now, hoping that they don't have to make hard decisions to take care of their patients. They do. It's a leadership moment. That's going to be really, really important.
Second, is I do think the best way to protect immunocompromised people is the way--the best way to protect unvaccinated kids, the best way to protect anybody who doesn't get the benefit, which is to have as many people around them vaccinated. Communities with high vaccination rates are going to have very little virus spreading. That's going to protect immunocompromised people.
Obviously if you're really immunocompromised and the vaccine's not working for you, you're going to have to take some extra precautions yourself. Wearing a mask indoors is probably a good idea even if low infection rates in the community. But there's a lot that we in the community can be doing to help our fellow, you know, members of our society who are immunocompromised.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And, Dr. Jha, I also want to ask you about the Biden administration's response. Clearly, they have been successful in many, many ways. And we're at a point right now where we didn't even dream of six months ago. But do you have any criticisms of the approach, or critiques or recommendations for things that they could have done better, could have done differently to perhaps have reached President Biden's 70 percent goal that he almost got to but didn't quite reach by July 4th?
DR. JHA: Yeah, I--you know, I will tell you, I've been pretty clear that I think that some of their global stuff has not been as aggressive as it needs to be, and I think they should be doing a lot more. At some point, the best way to help Americans is by getting the world vaccinated, and I think we are at that point.
On the domestic side itself, I mean, I think getting 67 percent of American adults vaccinated between January and, you know, July 4th, is an extraordinary accomplishment. It really is the federal government at its best. And I think largely--again, I don't know that I have much in the way of criticism. I liked the 70 percent goal. I said the day the president made that goal, I said it his most ambitious agenda yet. I think they could be doing more on working with social media companies, particularly Facebook that spreads almost all of the misinformation that is dissuading people from getting vaccinated. So, I think there's some more work that could be done there. More work with the communities, community-based organizations. I think the Biden administration knows a lot of this and probably should and could be doing more. But overall, on American domestic vaccination, they've been pretty extraordinary.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Let's turn to these reports of myocarditis. And as you know, the CDC advisory panel met a couple of weeks ago to consider these reports of myocarditis after receiving the mRNA vaccines. Primarily these cases happening to younger men.
And you know, I've spoken to a number of public health experts who have suggested that perhaps we should delay the second dose or not administer the second dose to folks who had previously had the virus, because most of these cases have occurred after receiving the second dose.
Dr. Gounder, what do you think about that? And do you think the CDC made the right decision to continue with the current recommendation of getting both doses for this category for people?
DR. GOUNDER: Sure. And I'll answer that in just a moment. I do want to clarify one point about immunosuppressed persons. I think some people get confused about that and think it means they cannot get vaccinated. If you have an immunosuppressive condition, I would still get vaccinated. We cannot with reliability predict who will or will not respond to the vaccines. I have a patient, for example, who has had a solid organ transplant, who was vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, who responded. So, we don't always know, and that still remains an important line of defense against the infection, in addition to everything Dr. Jha mentioned.
Now, with respect to myocarditis and the risk of that among young men, say an 18-year-old boy--or man, that argument presumes that that person will not be exposed to COVID, to SARS-COVID-2 infection, anytime soon. And we know that actually as you get older, your risk of having the complications of severe COVID, including myocarditis, congestive heart failure, and so on, increases the older you get. We also know that the--in terms of long-term sequelae, so long-term heart failure, not just myocarditis, you're far more likely to get that with COVID than you are with the mild myocarditis that you get from vaccination. So, I think what's unfortunate about that argument is that it simply assumes that nothing's going to happen, there's going to be no exposure until this person magically turns, I don't know, 30 or 40, and that's simply not the reality.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: There's also been a bit of debate about why we're not considering natural immunity in who we're recommending to get the virus. I know in some countries they are considering natural immunity and saying if you've recently had the virus, you should wait a little bit of time to get the vaccine.
And I want to share a personal story just to illustrate some of the--why people are asking some of these questions. I recently actually had a relative die four days after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. He had been diagnosed with myocarditis. He was a 40-year-old man. I know this of course doesn't prove causation, and it could have been caused by a number of reasons. They're still looking into that. But this does cause, you know, his family members to ask questions. This man had previously had COVID-19 two months earlier. So, they're asking, you know, maybe he didn't need the vaccine. Why did--you know, why was he recommended to get the vaccine? Dr. Jha, could you respond to that sort of question about natural immunity and sort of why we're not taking that into consideration currently?
DR. JHA: Well, we should be taking it into consideration. I mean, when I think about population-level immunity and I think about where different communities are, different states are, I always include natural infection as a measure. I--this has been a funny topic, because in some ways it's gotten like MAS--and like vaccines has gotten a little bit politicized, and unfortunately.
So, here's how I think about natural infection and natural immunity. It's real. You get real immunity from having been previously infected. The questions in front of us are do we think it's as good as vaccine-induced immunity, and do we think it's as durable? And most of the evidence right now suggests that vaccine-induced immunity is better. It's more durable, and it's probably broader, and you get better protection if you got vaccinated versus--and by the way, this is going to seem counterintuitive to a lot of people. They're going to be like, wait a second, you think natural infection's going to give you better immunity? There are instances where that's not the case, and this, I think, is one of them.
You know, in terms of whether previously infected people should get vaccinated, I think they should. The CDC has in the past at least recommended that you wait three months, which has been my advice as well. Certainly, in the first three months after you recover, you're going to have a very good level of protection. But at some point, you should, down the road. And there's a whole debate of whether you should get one or two doses. I think there's a reasonable argument to be made about getting one dose. But I do think that people who've been previously infected should get immunized, because I think they're going to have better, broader, more durable immunity if they do.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And, Dr. Jha, could you explain to us sort of the reasoning behind why if you had recently had COVID-19 you might have a more negative reaction to the vaccine? How might that work?
DR. JHA: Yeah, so, it's actually interesting. We haven't--I'm not aware of much data that you're going to have a lot more untoward effects from the vaccine.
But I think for me the reason I've been recommending 90 days is because all the evidence that's out there says that you have a very high degree of protection from reinfected in those first 90 days. We do think that, you know, obviously some people when they've been previously infected and then they get their first shot of the vaccine will often have the kind of immunologic response that you see with a second dose because their body has seen that spike protein before, and it's responding. So, there may be some untoward effect of like--of essentially an immune system that's still quite revved up from the infection responding aggressively to that first dose of the vaccine. I don't think we know all that well yet. But I think it's perfectly reasonable, in fact prudent to just wait a little bit of time after recovering from an infection, 90 days before getting that first shot.
DR. GOUNDER: And if I can just jump in on that, I mean, we saw this last summer. I was taking care of patients at Bellevue where, remember in New York we had our surge in March and April. In August, almost all the patients I was seeing with COVID were patients who were coming in now with either heart failure or kidney failure a couple months later--so, you know, those long COVID sequelae. And so, what you're describing may, in fact, be related to the initial infection with COVID. And I think it's another reason to delay vaccination a little bit, because it helps us tease out what are really the consequences of the original infection as opposed to side effects from vaccination.
The other thing I would point out, you know, I think there's a great case study of why vaccination after infection remains important, and that's the City of Manaus of Brazil, where about 75 percent of the population was infected with COVID and yet, you know, the virus mutates, becomes more infectious or immune-evading, as happened with the Brazilian variant, the--what we're now seeing with the Delta variant that emerged in India. And so, Brazil experienced another surge with the arrival of new variants. And so, this is here the vaccine really is better. It better protects against the variants because you get higher--more reliably higher levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect you against those variant infections.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, unfortunately, we're out of time, so we'll have to leave things there. But this was a great conversation. Dr. Jha and Dr. Gounder, thank you so much for joining us this afternoon.
DR. JHA: Thank you.
DR. GOUNDER: My pleasure.
