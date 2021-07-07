Here, what I encountered was officers just were not confident, are not confident that the command leadership, the administration, the community, the city council will support them. And so, there's a real reluctance, a real hesitancy to step forward and step out. On top of that, layer on top of that this high volume of resignations. And so, what I realized is lacking is just a true belief in the commanders that we will fight for them and say, "No, what they did they had to do." And no amount of messaging that I was putting forward was going to resolve that as much as saying to the executive team put on the bullet proof vest, get the radio, and we're going to go out and we're going to patrol with these folks. And so, we [unclear] and what we're doing is we're pulling across from all of the divisions, all eight divisions, because it's important to me that the message start to make it through the different parts of the county and the city. And we pulled together this detail. And the executive command, myself included, we're policing with them so that they see firsthand that, no, we do understand how difficult this job is. We do understand the decision making you're having to do.