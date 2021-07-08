As a civic leader and advocate, she chaired a statewide task force on consumer privacy, which led to innovative protections for identity theft. She served a three-year term on the Washington State Bar Association Board of Governors and for over twenty years served on the Merit Selection Committee for the United States District Court, helping select the candidates for appointment to seven vacancies in the federal judiciary. She was a founding board member of the Center for Women and Democracy and trained women running for office in Morocco. She was the first citizen observer on Seattle Police Department's Firearms Review Board and served on two blue-ribbon committees pushing for reforms at SPD. She helped establish drug and mental health courts in King County and create a specialized federal program to provide treatment alternatives to incarceration.