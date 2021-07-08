Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah)
A sixth-generation Utahn, Gov. Spencer J. Cox was born and raised in Fairview, a town of 1,247 residents located about two hours south of Salt Lake City. He graduated from Snow College, Utah State University and Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Cox met Abby Palmer at age 16 and they have been smitten with each other ever since. After Spencer’s service as a missionary in Mexico, the couple married and moved away to continue their education. Gov. Cox launched his career as an attorney clerking for U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart and began building a successful law practice at a Salt Lake City firm, Fabian & Clendenin. He returned to Fairview to join the family business, CentraCom, as vice president and general counsel.
In Fairview, Gov. Cox served as a city councilman, mayor, county commissioner and state legislator before being appointed to serve as Utah’s lieutenant governor in 2013.
Gov. Cox has spoken out and led out on some of the state’s most daunting challenges including the current coronavirus crisis, homelessness, suicide prevention and bullying. His efforts contributed to Utah’s unprecedented prosperity while fulfilling his constitutional mandate to ensure free and fair elections as the state’s chief election officer. Cox is a vocal advocate for civility in politics, and he’s committed to improving education, strengthening the economy, bolstering Utah’s rural communities, supporting public health, and ensuring opportunity for all Utahns.
Gov. Cox and wife Abby are proud parents of four children: Gavin, Kaleb, Adam and EmmaKate. He and his family enjoy spending time in Utah’s amazing backcountry. He also plays the bass guitar with his brother in a local rock band.