MAYOR DURKAN: So, it was clear coming out of last year when we just had this whole constellation of crises--you know, the murder of George Floyd, how do we invest in our BIPOC communities, how do we reimagine policing, how do we tame the virus, which we had not done yet, and we’re still working on that--so how do we both beat COVID but then recover economically. And it was clear to me that I couldn’t do both. I couldn’t focus both on the beating COVID, getting vaccinations, and recovering, and run for mayor. And I--you know, in simplistic terms, I could either do the job I was elected to do, or I could run for the job. And I couldn’t do both. I needed to be able to do it not through a political lens but really focusing on it. And I have to say that I think it was a really sound decision. And our vaccinations are proof of that.