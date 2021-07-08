MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I want to start with some difficult topics. I know that you're grappling with twin crises in Utah, the COVID crisis, and also the drought. And let's start with the drought, possibly the worst in 30 or maybe even 50 years. What actions have you taken to help people cope?
GOV. COX: Sure. So, you're right. It's the--it's the worst drought in Utah since at least 1956, and maybe in the history, at least the recorded history of the state. As mentioned in the lead-in there, I've issued three executive orders in the state that have significantly reduced the amount of water that we're using in state facilities. We're also working with our water districts to do the same. There are water restrictions now in every water district in the state of Utah, and we're looking at long-term changes as well that we can implement, working with the legislature to change some of the requirements. We have many cities and towns in Utah where we require actually unnecessary lawn and grass, trying to change that, incentivize turf replacement, and significantly reduce water usage here in the state.
We're also looking at the importance of storing more water. Utah is the fastest-growing state in the nation. The last census confirmed that. Over the past 10 years, no state's population has grown more per capita than the state of Utah. And so, we know as we continue to growth in an arid state like Utah, we have to conserve water more. But we also have to store more water. The people that settled these lands understood that. They built reservoirs that have lasted for generations and made it possible for us to survive and even thrive in this area. And we have to do more of that, and those are conversations we're having with the Biden administration.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Utah is also a farming state, and you're from a farming family. Is there enough water now to grow crops and feed farm animals?
GOV. COX: Yeah, unfortunately, that's where we are really struggling the most. Most farmers, including my own farm, we're down about 70 percent of what we would normally expect for water usage this time of year. Many of us have chosen just not to water. You know, in my case about half my farm we haven't watered at all. So, there is no crop production on that. And that chain impacts the animals that we feed, which then impacts of course the price of meats and the price of food here in the state and certainly across the West.
And those impacts will ripple across the country and parts of the world. So that's something we're deeply concerned about. We're working with our partners, working with the Department of Agriculture to make sure that they can survive this year, that--and this--what's hard about this is it's back to back. Lats year, when there was more water--although the drought started last year--COVID hit, and there was major disruption in supply chain, which hurt the price of meat for farmers, poultry, as well as beef in our state where we have a lot of poultry and beef. And so, two bad years in a row makes it really tough for farmers, and we need to make sure that they can survive and make it to next year, and hopefully this drought will recede by then.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, neither of these crises respect borders. You can have a state, but a virus crosses state borders, as we know, and also drought is not going to affect one state only. What kind of advances have you made in terms of water storage, working with the states around you and your fellow governors?
GOV. COX: So, we're having lots of conversations about that. We're part of the Colorado River Compact, and this is something that for over a hundred years has been very successful, these multi-state compacts that have allowed us to store water in some states, that is then distributed throughout the West. And so, we have the upper basin states like--Utah is mostly an upper basin state. We cross two basins. But we work very closely with Wyoming and Colorado and other upper basin states. And then the lower basin states like Nevada and California--and of course, those are rapidly growing areas in the desert as well. And those compacts have served us well. And unfortunately, there's not as much water as was planned, and so those negotiations will continue over the next few years as that compact is up for renewal, making sure that we're looking and anticipating the water we have, the water we might not have as climate continues to change. Can we increase storage capacity? Where will that storage take place, and how will those water rights be affected?
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, you mention climate right now. What role does climate change play in the disaster you're facing at the moment?
GOV. COX: Well, there's no question. I mean, the data is very clear that the climate is warming, and that that is playing a role. So, you have weather patterns that are different than climate, obviously. And we've certainly had drought forever in the West, that we're--there is no average in the West. It seems like we're flooding, or we're in drought. But what we do know is that over the past decade especially we have seen fairly significant warming in the West, and so that is exacerbating these periods of drought that we're now experiencing. And you're right. It doesn't--drought does not respect borders. Most of the West is in drought right now. We're continuing to see that. And so, again, we have to plan accordingly in multiple ways. One, doing what we can to improve climate. And that's a long-term issue, right? I mean, changes we make today that will be impacted in 20 or 30 years, but also in the short term. And that's where we really need to focus right now, is making sure, again, that we're conserving, we're storing water so that we have water for the next five years.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You have made efforts to reduce state emissions I know. How receptive are the people of Utah to those sorts of messages?
GOV. COX: You know, it's coming along. And like everything else, change is difficult, and it takes time. But we've been very fortunate here in the state of Utah to have a receptive audience. And what I can tell you is, while the climate piece has been a little slower to come, what has been really impactful, we live in a basin. We have mountains surrounding especially the Salt Lake Valley, what we call the Wasatch Front, Utah County, Salt Lake County, Davis Country and Weber County, which is where the--85 to 90 percent of the population of Utah resides. And during the winter months, because of the landscape here, the topography, when cold air is here and warm air moves in, it traps the cold air underneath in what we call an inversion, and nothing can escape that. And so, the--any pollution that happens during that time gets trapped in that high pressure and creates terrible air. And it's--you know, nobody likes those days. It's very--it's ugly. It's dark. It's colder. So, you can go to Park City and it'll be 50 degrees, and in downtown Salt Lake City it'll be 25 and just nasty.
And because of that, we've had pressure, bipartisan pressure, both Republicans and Democrats coming together to reduce emissions, especially during those times. And because of that, we've made major strides. Our air is cleaner now in Utah than it's really been in the last 50 years at least, and that's great news for Utahans, but that also has an impact on those emissions that can affect climate. And so, we've made major progress, and we still have work to do.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You've also, I believe, asked people to pray for rain, and I'd like you to talk a little bit about balancing that scientific message with the religious message you've been putting out.
GOV. COX: Sure. I--you know, I believe both of those messages are critically important. We have to do our part, and that's why we are working so hard, especially on the conservation message right now. We have bills that are being drafted with the legislature to improve conservation in the state, looking at removing unnecessary grass in businesses. And church is an area where the grass isn't used. It's purely there for looks. We think there are lots of things that we can do to reduce that.
But I'm--unabashedly, I'm a religious person. I--you know, I am who I am, and I've been very clear about that with people. Utah's full of religious people who believe in a higher power. And the one thing that we can't control is the weather and those weather patterns. And so, I've asked that we petition deity. We have a long history of that here in the state of Utah, of governors in times of drought or times of crisis who have asked the citizens to petition deity, whatever you believe in, whatever god you believe in, or whether you believe that--in karma or the universe, that it's conspiring in our favor, that we put those positive energies into, one, positive change in ourselves, and then a hope that a higher power can help us through these difficult times.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You've also asked for federal resources. What have you asked for, and what have you got? What progress have you seen there?
GOV. COX: Yeah, so we work--in any time of drought there are drought programs with the federal government. Those have been around for generations, and so we will--we will utilize those drought resources--again, specifically with our farmers in agriculture and those that are struggling there.
The one area where we've been working--and we just had a meeting, Western governors just a little over a week ago--talking to President Biden about wildfires in the West. And this, of course, is related to the drought, but this is a problem that is much bigger than the drought and much bigger than climate. It has to do with the way we've managed our forest over the past 40 years and some of the mistakes that we have made that, again, science we're now learning that it is important to manage forests. And these forests used to burn fairly regularly, and then we started suppressing those fires--for good reason, because we have people that live in these areas, again, across the West. And these are U.S. forests mostly, so this is federal land, and we need their help in managing these forests.
And when we suppress that fire, and then we also stop logging the forest, which we thought would be better for the environment--it turns out it was not better for the environment. Of course, overlogging is terrible for the environment, but strategic logging is actually really good. It helps the new growth to come in. So now what we have is these old growth forests that have been completely overrun with invasive species. There has not been a renewal process on there. And they're just a tinder box. Beetle-kill--it's devastating when these giant wildfires--of course, California and Oregon have seen it most, and it's been really nice now to see Democrats and Republicans working together, understanding that we need to have controlled burns. That we need to have mechanical clearing of forests so that new growth can come in. And the areas where we've done that, wildfires have reduced dramatically. And that's where we're asking for help from the federal government to be able to partner on these projects to help manage the health of our forests.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Governor Cox, you're grappling, as we said at the beginning, with two crises, not just this incredible drought and the fallout from it but also COVID. I think you've had something like 416,000 cases but just 2,500 deaths. What has gone right so far about the way you have managed COVID in Utah?
GOV. COX: Well, that's a great question, and a question that nobody ever asks. We always get asked about what's gone wrong, and we're certainly always willing to talk about that. But I--but I do think there are some very positive things that have come from this, is there was some data that was put out a couple months ago that showed that when you look at the economy--and specifically the unemployment rate in every state--and you combine that with the death rate from COVID in every state, and then the number of days that kids were in school in every state, and you put those three things together, Utah actually had the highest ranking. And so, I think those are the things that have gone right. We've been able to balance very cautiously the health of our state, which is critically important, and the death of our citizens, keeping that rate low while also safely engaging in economic activity, and maybe most importantly being able to keep our kids in school.
We implemented some programs very early. In fact, we were a real leader in implemented some of those programs, what we call test to stay and test to play. So, we started testing our students routinely who were engaged in any extracurricular activities and making adjustments as necessary when there were outbreaks to protect those from spreading. And then as we were testing through schools, if we saw school rates start to explode or we started to have an outbreak in a school, then we would--we would shut that school down, but then they could test to stay open. So, we could keep the kids who were sick at home and keep healthy kids back in school.
This is actually something that the CDC ultimately adopted many of the things that we were doing here in Utah but months, months later after we had already implemented them. So really keeping kids in school, because what we've seen, now that we know the devastation that is occurring to kids who were not able to be in school, to have that interaction with fellow students and their teachers, is really troubling and it set us back so much. I'm grateful that Utah is one of those states that was able to have in-person learning days all school year this past year.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Not to turn to a more negative question, but we do have this worrisome trend of the Delta variant. It's skyrocketing in Utah. What have you learned about that variant and how to manage that?
GOV. COX: Sure. So, you're right. About half of the new cases, we can't sample every case, but we do pretty robust sampling here. Ten to 20 percent of cases that we're sampling to see which variants are here, and the latest data that we've got is about half of the cases that we're seeing in the state of Utah are the Delta variant. And what we know about that Delta variant is that it spreads more rapidly, it's more contagious, and there's really only one answer to stopping the spread of the virus, and that is vaccinations. We desperately need people to get vaccinated.
The good news for Utah is that we are vaccinating above the national average by age group. So, over the age of 65, 89 percent of people have been vaccinated, which is very good news. We were pushing as the federal government was to get 70 percent of adults vaccinated, those over the age of 18, by the 4th of July. We hit that this past week. When we added in the federal partners who had done vaccinations with our state vaccinations, we were just north of 70 percent. So, we're really excited about that.
Now the difference in Utah versus other states, we are the youngest state in the nation, and so our overall vaccination rates are going to be lower because we have a large portion of our state that are not eligible for vaccines--those under the age of 12. And again, we have more people under the age of 12 than anywhere else. And every younger cohort across the nation, the vaccination rates are lower. So, from 20 to 30, you're less likely to be vaccinated, from 30 to 40 versus 70 to 80. And so, we have such a young population. Reaching that young population and helping them get vaccinated is really important.
Now we also know again that the virus doesn't impact younger people as significantly as it does elderly people. But to reduce the spread, we really need to everyone to get vaccinated. And so, we're continuing to push that here in the state of Utah.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So that brings me, I think, to an important point. We can't stop the spread with vaccines among younger people, and the WHO warned just today about this huge spread across a hundred countries now of the Delta virus. When the virus is spreading, there are more opportunities for the mutations. What are the public health mitigation methods are you prepared to implement should they become necessary with the spread of this virus?
GOV. COX: Well, that's a really loaded question, because if it becomes necessary and what that means. And this is one area where I think we've all struggled and gotten this wrong in lots of ways. I've said for a long time that I wish the WHO and the CDC had behavioral scientists working side by side with their actual scientists. This is--one of the issues we had with--and in fact, I was the one on the call with President Biden that said, you know, Mr. President, we have people that are getting vaccinated. We need to start acting like it. And he agreed, and we saw a change with the CDC within the--within the week. The same types of changes and requirements that we made over the past year are not going to work going forward. They're just not. And they don't have to. That's what's amazing. If you look--you know, I know the WHO, again, is taking a worldwide approach--the vaccination rates cross the world are so low that those countries should be incredibly nervous about the Delta variant. But when you look at what's happening in Israel, for example, yes, the Delta variant is spreading, and we are seeing some breakthrough cases, but the breakthrough cases are still very limited. And most of those breakthrough cases are asymptomatic. They went, I think, 10 days without having a single fatality for COVID just the past 10 days in Israel. And so, what we just need to do is get more people vaccinated. So, when you ask the question, you know, what steps are we prepared to make, it's to continue to encourage vaccinations, because that's how we stop the spread of this virus.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And talk to me about the particular roadblocks you face in Utah. You have this young population obviously that's problematic. But tell me about the roadblocks you've faced in getting other people to receive the vaccine.
GOV. COX: Sure. So, we've known from the beginning, and as a nation we're facing this as well, that we have certain communities that are just more difficult to get vaccinated--some of them logistically, although that's changing now that vaccines are available. We have mobile vaccine clinics that are ubiquitous throughout the state. It's never been easier to get a vaccine. But certainly, some of our multicultural communities it's been difficult. We have a very large Latino population here in the state of Utah, approaching about 15 percent now. And their vaccination rates are much lower than those of the White majority here in the state. And so, we're working very closely with our multicultural communities to encourage and inspire and help remove those roadblocks to get them vaccinated.
We also have this incredibly depressing thing that's happening in our country where everything is political. And somehow the vaccine, much like masks and other things, has become political. And there's very robust reporting--in fact, I think The Washington Post has done some polling and some writing around this--that Republicans are less likely to get vaccinated than Democrats and unaffiliated. Now the Republicans in Utah are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than Republicans nationwide, but we are a very red state, a very Republican state. And certainly, in rural Utah where I live, where I grew up and raised my family, those rates are lower. There's less trust in the vaccine. And so, trying to overcome those barriers is critical, and we're doing everything we can to help take the politics out of--out of the COVID response and certainly out of vaccination.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You referred to yourself as a religious man, and in many areas, churches have played a key role, African American churches in getting people vaccinated, also sometimes with some evangelical churches a role in the other direction of discouraging vaccination. Do you think--I know that the Mormon Church leaders, many of them have been seen getting vaccines, but they have said that it's up to the individual whether they get vaccinated. Is the church playing a strong enough role in helping you get people in Utah vaccinated?
GOV. COX: Well, we've been working with all of our churches here in the state of Utah, and I'm really pleased to report that we don't have churches here who--at least to my knowledge that have been openly hostile in any way, encouraging people not to get vaccinated. They have all been incredibly helpful. Now you mentioned the largest church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they have been very helpful in encouraging people to get vaccinated. They've put out, again, pictures of the leaders of the church getting their vaccinations.
The prophet of the church, the president of the church is a medical doctor--in fact, a world-renowned physician who pioneered heart transplants here in the United States and across the world. And so, he understands explicitly the importance of this vaccine. In fact, he said that this is what we've been praying for, that this is the miracle that we needed and that we've hoped for. They've been very encouraging.
In fact, that same language where they do say that it is, of course, every individual's responsibility to make that decision, they explicitly encourage people to get vaccinated. So, they didn't just say, you know, it's up to you, whatever you want to do. They said we think you should do this. But we recognize that you have that choice, which is the right answer. I mean, every state recognizes that people have that choice. And so, we think--so, they have allowed vaccine clinics to happen, our mobile vaccines in parking lots of churches in rural Utah, which, again, is a very explicit message of their tacit support for what's happening there. And so, we appreciate that. But--and we're doing that with our Black churches. We're doing that with our Latino churches as well. And--but the answer is, I would love--any support any religious person can give us, we'll take every ounce of it they're willing to give.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Governor Cox, I have a reader question that I'd like to ask you just briefly. It is from Bob Hartman from Utah, who says what are you going to do to challenge Republicans in rural Utah to be vaccinated?
GOV. COX: Well, I'm going to do just that, and I have done that very explicitly, and that is to challenge Republicans in rural Utah to get vaccinated. We know there's only so much we can do, but we're going to do all of that that we can. We're going to continue to encourage. And I'm more looking--we're looking at incentives. We've talked to the legislature about that. That's something that would have to come through the legislature to see how--we're looking at other states, at the successes that they've had with some of those, working with the private sector as well to see if there are some ways to incentive people.
But I've said all along, I think the best incentive is not dying. I think the best incentive is not being hospitalized. It's been so sad to hear stories, people I know personally and their families, as they've talked to us about how they were wrong about choosing not to get vaccinated. They've had a loved one who has died. They've had a loved one who's been hospitalized who is now a COVID long hauler, and they could have gotten that shot. It was so easy, and they chose not to, and now they have deep, deep regrets and wish that they had done that. And so, I think those stories will also start to permeate and hopefully encourage people. I wish we didn't have to have those stories. But again, anything we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated, we're willing to go there.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Governor Cox, you referred to the unfortunate politicization of this pandemic, and I know on Sunday on the Face--On Face the Nation you said it had led to some bad decisions. Can you tell me now, what some of those bad decisions were in the last 15 months?
GOV. COX: Well, sure. I think--I mean, this is not novel. I think these bad decisions have been well-reported. I've already talked about one, and those are the decisions not to get vaccinated. I think those are very bad decisions. Certainly, you know, the bad decisions on the right I think have gotten a lot of attention, and rightfully so. I try to be a Republican who is self-aware and recognizes when we make mistakes and can do better. Certainly, we saw this with masks and the pushback. But I'd like to remind people that, you know, trust is so important, and we have lost some trust. Some of it unfairly, but some of it fairly.
I remember being very early on a call, we were trying to encourage people to wear masks early on, and we received enormous pushback from the medical community, from epidemiologists, from physicians, telling us that masks didn't work and that we shouldn't be encouraging people to wear masks, that it would give people a false sense of security and that it was a really bad idea. And then that all flipped as some of the data started coming back saying actually, no, masks are really important, and they're one of the only tools we have to mitigate the spread of the virus and we should be encouraging masks, and later that we should be mandating masks. And I remember talking to a group of physicians who were really mad at us saying, hey, why aren't you encouraging people to wear more masks, and I said because you told us not to. And he said you're absolutely right. We told you not to like two weeks ago, and now we're mad at you for not telling people to do it more. And those, I think, are the types of decisions.
And there's also this--we've seen this a lot, this idea that we can't trust people. And so, we're not going to give them all of the story because they might make a mistake. And unfortunately, what's happened is that's led to more distrust. When we do have good data and good science, it's been harder to convince people to follow that data and science. And so those are some areas where I think we've made some mistakes.
I think we made mistakes on the right coming into the pandemic. I think we've made mistakes on the left coming out of the pandemic and not trusting the science about outdoors and vaccinations. And so that's--it's just--I think it's so foolish. I really just wish we could take the politics out of this. But that's where we are. Politics--as I said on Face the Nation, politics has become religion. Politics has become sport. Politics has become entertainment. It's become all of those things, and I think it's a mistake.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You are just 45, I believe, and a young member of the Republican Party. What role do you believe former President Donald Trump has in the future of that party?
GOV. COX: Well, I'm--I'll be 46 on Sunday. So, I'm getting there.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, happy birthday in advance.
GOV. COX: I lost all my hair, so I'm feeling much older. I found it--these jobs age a person in dog years. So, I think I've aged 10 years at least in the past year. But we--look, I'm a big believer in a broader tent. I'm certainly working to help people understand that there is a place for them in the Republican Party. The party has certainly changed significantly over the past four years. There's a role for every former president in the party. I hope it can be a collaborative role as we work together again to try to broaden that tent, to learn the lessons. Certainly, my approach to politics is a little different, hopefully a lot different than the former president.
But there's something important about what he understood and the people that he attracted. And again, where I grew up in rural Utah and places in rural America, people who have felt like they're being left behind by both parties, quite frankly. And President Trump was able to channel them and understand their fears and their voices. And I hope that we can as a party learn from that, channel it in very productive ways, in ways that build instead of tear down, but help to remember people who feel like the old economy is leaving them but the new economy hasn't found them yet, and that we can have economic and prosperity, that American dream for all Americans--for rural Americans, for Americans of color, for everyone who has felt marginalized or left behind over the past few decades.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Governor Cox, this is the last question. I'd like to ask about your own political future. I know you have gone from politics to farming and back again, sometimes commuting hundreds of miles a day. What is the future of Spencer Cox in the Republican Party, in the broader politics of this country?
GOV. COX: Well, I'm not narcistic enough to think that--or to want to have a role beyond this incredible state in which I live. I know every politician says that, and like you're supposed to say that, and most of them don't mean it. But let me be as clear as I--and sincere as I could possibly be. I love this state.
The 3.3 million people who live here are the best people in the world. We lead the nation in charitable giving every year. We lead the nation with volunteerism every year. That's what makes my job great. What's cool about being the governor of the state of Utah is I don't have to solve everyone's problems. And government was never designed to solve everyone's problems. That's a mistake that we've made. The government has to solve problems when we don't help solve each other's problems. It's a last resort.
And so, I'm lucky and fortunate to be able to be in a state with incredible people doing amazing things. I have no aspirations beyond this. In fact, I have the opposite. I have aspirations to not do anything beyond this. I have an incredible life outside of politics. I can't wait to get back to it. I love this job. And I said I won't serve more than two terms. I'm six months into my first term. So, if I'm fortunate enough, I'll be able to serve the people of Utah for eight years, and then I get to go back to my farm and my life and my family and live happily ever after.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, Governor Cox, I wish you the very best with dealing with these twin crises you're facing. Thank you very much for joining us.
GOV. COX: Thank you, Frances.
