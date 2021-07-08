GOV. COX: Well, that's a really loaded question, because if it becomes necessary and what that means. And this is one area where I think we've all struggled and gotten this wrong in lots of ways. I've said for a long time that I wish the WHO and the CDC had behavioral scientists working side by side with their actual scientists. This is--one of the issues we had with--and in fact, I was the one on the call with President Biden that said, you know, Mr. President, we have people that are getting vaccinated. We need to start acting like it. And he agreed, and we saw a change with the CDC within the--within the week. The same types of changes and requirements that we made over the past year are not going to work going forward. They're just not. And they don't have to. That's what's amazing. If you look--you know, I know the WHO, again, is taking a worldwide approach--the vaccination rates cross the world are so low that those countries should be incredibly nervous about the Delta variant. But when you look at what's happening in Israel, for example, yes, the Delta variant is spreading, and we are seeing some breakthrough cases, but the breakthrough cases are still very limited. And most of those breakthrough cases are asymptomatic. They went, I think, 10 days without having a single fatality for COVID just the past 10 days in Israel. And so, what we just need to do is get more people vaccinated. So, when you ask the question, you know, what steps are we prepared to make, it's to continue to encourage vaccinations, because that's how we stop the spread of this virus.