And who's to say that like--I don't know that when Donna and Grace left and went back to their respective homes, their sense of--because their sense of Jefferson had changed, their sense of the country changed, if that shifted the way that they thought about who they were in relationship to this country, but I do know and I think we should take seriously that a lot of people just don't have this information in the first place. And whether or not they do something with it ultimately isn't up to us, but I do think it's important that this information is--that we recognize that it is--there is something to be said for meeting people where they are, which is one of the things that I think the public historians like Niya Bates and Yvonne Holden at the Whitney Plantation and David Thorson at Monticello and Damaris Obi in New York City all did so well is that there is this sort of balancing act between a recognition that you should extend grace and generosity to people and meet them where they are because of the way that there has been a systemic and structural failure in their education while also not holding back on what the truth of this country is, right, and that there has to be accountability for that. And I think that so much of what these public historians do so well is find that balance and to say this might be difficult for you to hear, but it is important for you to hear it anyway, and I'm going to be on this journey of making sense of it on-site.