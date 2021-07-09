Michael Duffy
Before joining the Post, Duffy spent 33 years at TIME as a correspondent and editor. Along the way, he won, or shared in, two Gerald Ford Awards for Distinguished Reporting and a Shorenstein Award for Investigative Reporting. He has taught writing at Princeton and served on the board of the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press. He is the co-author with Nancy Gibbs of two best-selling presidential histories, including “The Presidents Club: Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Fraternity.”
Donna F. Edwards
Donna F. Edwards, a Washington Post contributing columnist, writes across a broad range of topics. Edwards represented Maryland’s 4th District for five terms in Congress, where she served on the committees on Transportation and Infrastructure; Science, Space and Technology; and Ethics, and on the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. Prior to her time in office, she worked at the Goddard Space Flight Center with the Spacelab program, and also had a successful career in philanthropy and nonprofit advocacy. After leaving politics, she spent three months on a solo road trip around the country’s state and national parks in an RV; she is writing a book about the experience. She provides political commentary regularly on NBC, MSNBC and Fox. When she is not focused on politics and policy, Edwards spends her time hiking, biking, fishing and camping.
Charles Lane
Charles Lane is a Post editorial writer specializing in economic and fiscal policy, and a weekly columnist. Lane joined The Post in 2000 as an editorial writer, did a stint as The Post’s Supreme Court reporter and then rejoined the editorial board in 2007. Previously, he was editor and a senior editor of the New Republic from 1993 to 1999 and a foreign correspondent for Newsweek from 1987 to 1993. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a frequent panelist on Fox News’s “Special Report” and “Fox News Sunday.”