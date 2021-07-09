Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.)
Provided by the Office of Gov. Phil Murphy.
Philip Murphy took the oath of office as New Jersey’s 56th governor on January 16, 2018.
Since taking office, Governor Murphy has focused on building a stronger and fairer New Jersey that works for every family. Under his leadership, New Jersey has made strides in creating and expanding economic opportunity while shrinking long-standing inequities, restoring fiscal responsibility, delivering real property tax relief, growing the state’s economy, and investing in its people.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Governor Murphy committed to protecting lives while ensuring that New Jersey emerges stronger, fairer, and more resilient.
He has guided New Jersey from being the epicenter of the national pandemic to a model state for restart and recovery with a focus on careful statewide and regional planning to protect residents and save lives. He has built broad partnerships for aggressive COVID testing and vaccinations. And, his administration has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in direct relief to small businesses, schools, tenants and landlords, and middle-class families.
Under Governor Murphy, and before the COVID pandemic, New Jersey had reemerged as a national leader in securing the dignity of working families by moving to a $15-per-hour minimum wage, guaranteeing earned sick days, and expanding paid family leave. The governor has enacted initiatives to provide a tuition-free community college education for qualified students and in-state tuition assistance to Dreamers. He has expanded protections for the state’s immigrant and LGBTQ communities. He has also enacted numerous laws to strengthen and update New Jersey’s gun laws to combat the scourge of gun violence.
Governor Murphy has also made New Jersey a model state for social justice, signing legislation enacting among the country’s strongest automatic voter registration measures and restoring voting rights to residents on parole or probation, expunging the records of numerous nonviolent offenders, and creating the nation’s strongest provisions for environmental justice, alongside other new laws.
He has put a special emphasis on making New Jersey more welcoming to both established high-tech enterprises and start-up companies in the innovation economy. In January 2021 he enacted a new set of state economic incentives, focused on promoting the growth of new small businesses and innovative startups, enacting the state’s first tax credits for historic preservation, and expanding credits for brownfields reclamation and redevelopment, among other initiatives.
Under the governor’s leadership, New Jersey has also emerged as a leader in the deployment of offshore-wind energy technologies with one of the nation’s most-aggressive proposals for the development of offshore wind. Under his leadership, the state has also forged partnerships that will see the first wind-energy component manufacturing facility in the United States as well as a wind port purpose-build for moving those components to market.
The youngest of four children of the late Walter F. Murphy, Sr. and Dorothy Murphy, Governor Murphy was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 16, 1957, and was raised in both Newton and nearby Needham, Massachusetts.
The Governor is a graduate of Needham High School, Harvard University, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has been awarded numerous honorary degrees.
Governor Murphy and his wife, Tammy Snyder Murphy, are the parents of four children: Josh, Emma, Charlie, and Sam. The family resides in Middletown, Monmouth County.