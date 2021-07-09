New Jersey has one of the best vaccination rates in the country, with two-thirds of its residents — almost 5 million people — fully vaccinated. Join Washington Post Live on Friday, July 9 at 11:00am ET, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) explains how his state is handling the pandemic and why he now refers to COVID-19 as a “preventable illness.” We’ll also hear his forecast for an increase in tourism this summer and about his decision on masks in schools when they reopen this fall.