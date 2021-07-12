Register for the program here.

She is the European Union’s top anti-trust enforcer and renowned for taking up the fight against tech giants. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, July 12 at 10:15am ET, when we host European Commission executive vice president Margrethe Vestager, who has long tried to curtail the power of big tech companies. She’ll discuss how those companies harness vast troves of data, work to quash competition, are moving into more aggressive content moderation and whether privacy concerns can be used to limit competition.

Margrethe Vestager

Provided by the European Commission.

Margrethe Vestager, age 52, is Executive Vice president for a Europe fit for the digital age. She previously served as Commissioner for Competition (2014-19). She was Minister for Economic Affairs and the Interior (2011-14) and Minister for Education (1998-2001) of Denmark. She was Political leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party (2007-14), and has worked for the Danish Ministry of Finance (1993-95). Ms. Vestager holds an MSc in Economics (University of Copenhagen).