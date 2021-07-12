GOV. MURPHY: Yeah. I've been asked this a couple of times, and if you could follow me around and get inside my mind and be in the meetings I'm in, politics has never once been a factor during this awful pandemic. We literally have woken up, and we continue to wake up every day trying to save as many lives and save as many livelihoods as we can and make decisions based on the data, even when those decisions were not popular. And the politics of it has never factored into this, honestly, and it still does not. We have our heads down, as I say, trying to save as many lives as we can. It's why I'm begging people who are not yet vaccinated in New Jersey, please go out and get vaccinated and do it soon, and you'll save yourself the awful prospect of getting sick or dying from this virus.