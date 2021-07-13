Register for the program here.

Disability activism is as varied and diverse as the disabled community itself. Since the passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, the movement has increasingly shifted to focus on collective action to make society more accepting, equitable and accessible through policy. In a special series, Washington Post Live looks at the current state of disability activism, the impact of the pandemic and how the next generation is driving change. Join us on Tuesday, July 13 at 2:30pm ET to meet the trailblazers paving the way forward.

Jen Deerinwater

Jen Deerinwater is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, bisexual, Two Spirit, multiply-disabled journalist, and organizer. With an intersectional lens, Jen covers the issues Native communities face. Jen Deerinwater’s journalism and writing articulate a broad range of issues including Indigenous rights, reproductive justice, land justice, and disability accessibility in organizing. Jen Deerinwater is the founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism, a multimedia platform by and for Indigenous perspectives and creativity, a contributor at Truthout and a New Economies Reporting Project fellow. Jen Deerinwater’s work can be found in publications such as Bitch, Rewire.News, and In These Times, as well as in two recently published anthologies, Two-Spirits Belong Here and Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century.

Andraéa LaVant

Andraéa LaVant is a nationally and internationally sought-after disability inclusion expert widely recognized for spearheading a global disability justice movement as impact producer for Netflix’s Oscar-nominated film, Crip Camp. Andraéa is founder and president of LaVant Consulting, Inc. (LCI), a social impact communications firm that offers cutting-edge corporate development and content marketing for brands and nonprofits. Her work has been featured on Good Morning America, NBC, Essence.com, the Root, and a host of other national media.

Reyma McCoy McDeid

Reyma McCoy McDeid is the Executive Director of the National Council on Independent Living, which is the longest-running national, cross-disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities in the United States. She is the recipient of a 2019 AT&T Humanity of Connection award and her work has been featured in Vice, TIME , The Guardian, and USA Today. After a nearly twenty year career in the provision of supports to a variety of communities, her vocation has shifted from serving marginalized people to addressing how systems create marginalization in the first place.

Alice Wong

Alice Wong is a disabled activist, media maker, and consultant. She is the Founder and Director of the Disability Visibility Project® (DVP), an online community dedicated to creating, sharing and amplifying disability media and culture. Alice is the host, writer, and co-audio producer for the Disability Visibility podcast. In October 2018, she edited and self-published Resistance and Hope: Essays by Disabled People. Most recently, Alice is the Editor of Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-first Century, available now from Vintage Books.