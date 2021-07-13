Jen Deerinwater
Jen Deerinwater is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, bisexual, Two Spirit, multiply-disabled journalist, and organizer. With an intersectional lens, Jen covers the issues Native communities face. Jen Deerinwater’s journalism and writing articulate a broad range of issues including Indigenous rights, reproductive justice, land justice, and disability accessibility in organizing. Jen Deerinwater is the founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism, a multimedia platform by and for Indigenous perspectives and creativity, a contributor at Truthout and a New Economies Reporting Project fellow. Jen Deerinwater’s work can be found in publications such as Bitch, Rewire.News, and In These Times, as well as in two recently published anthologies, Two-Spirits Belong Here and Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century.
Andraéa LaVant
Andraéa LaVant is a nationally and internationally sought-after disability inclusion expert widely recognized for spearheading a global disability justice movement as impact producer for Netflix’s Oscar-nominated film, Crip Camp. Andraéa is founder and president of LaVant Consulting, Inc. (LCI), a social impact communications firm that offers cutting-edge corporate development and content marketing for brands and nonprofits. Her work has been featured on Good Morning America, NBC, Essence.com, the Root, and a host of other national media.
Reyma McCoy McDeid
Reyma McCoy McDeid is the Executive Director of the National Council on Independent Living, which is the longest-running national, cross-disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities in the United States. She is the recipient of a 2019 AT&T Humanity of Connection award and her work has been featured in Vice, TIME , The Guardian, and USA Today. After a nearly twenty year career in the provision of supports to a variety of communities, her vocation has shifted from serving marginalized people to addressing how systems create marginalization in the first place.
Alice Wong
Alice Wong is a disabled activist, media maker, and consultant. She is the Founder and Director of the Disability Visibility Project® (DVP), an online community dedicated to creating, sharing and amplifying disability media and culture. Alice is the host, writer, and co-audio producer for the Disability Visibility podcast. In October 2018, she edited and self-published Resistance and Hope: Essays by Disabled People. Most recently, Alice is the Editor of Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-first Century, available now from Vintage Books.