Mayor Lumumba earned his juris doctorate and a certificate in sports and entertainment law from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas in 2008. After law school, he immediately returned to Jackson, Mississippi to serve with his late father, former Mayor Chokwe Lumumba at Lumumba, Freelon, and Associates. He litigated criminal and civil cases and represented various sports and entertainment clients for the firm. In 2013, he launched his own firm—Lumumba and Associates—a firm “Dedicated to Community. Invested in Justice.” Mayor Lumumba has a history of pro bono work as part of his commitment to providing community members with quality representation regardless of the ability to pay. He is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association as well as the Magnolia Bar Association.