Mayor Chokwe Lumumba
Provided by the Office of Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
On July 3, 2017, Chokwe Antar Lumumba became the 53rd mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi. He was 34 years old, making him the youngest mayor in Jackson’s history. He is an attorney, a husband, a father, and the son of two life-long community activists—the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Nubia Lumumba.
Mayor Lumumba earned his juris doctorate and a certificate in sports and entertainment law from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas in 2008. After law school, he immediately returned to Jackson, Mississippi to serve with his late father, former Mayor Chokwe Lumumba at Lumumba, Freelon, and Associates. He litigated criminal and civil cases and represented various sports and entertainment clients for the firm. In 2013, he launched his own firm—Lumumba and Associates—a firm “Dedicated to Community. Invested in Justice.” Mayor Lumumba has a history of pro bono work as part of his commitment to providing community members with quality representation regardless of the ability to pay. He is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association as well as the Magnolia Bar Association.
Mayor Lumumba and the Lumumba Administration have advanced a number of important initiatives in the City of Jackson including:
- The establishment of a strategic plan toward building a Dignity Economy in the City
- Strengthening community oversight of the police including establishing Mississippi’s first policy on releasing the names of officers involved in shootings, banning excessive force (including choke holds, strangleholds, knees on the neck, etc.) and requiring officers to intervene and stop other officers from using excessive force and report any such actions to a supervisor.
- Winning a nearly $90 million settlement in the Lumumba Administration’s lawsuit against Siemens. The lawsuit was initiated to recoup losses to the City related to water infrastructure, billing, and metering issues so that, as Mayor Lumumba has said, “Jacksonians can get the infrastructure we deserve.”
- Preventing the state takeover of Jackson Public Schools (JPS) through an innovative partnership with the state, JPS, the City, funding, and community partners to improve outcomes for Jackson’s scholars. This initiative included door-to-door outreach to engage community input citywide.
- Embarking on the largest infrastructure improvement initiative in the City’s recent history. Improvements will address decades of neglect and include the paving of historic Medgar Evers Blvd and other major streets, installation of nearly 150 updated parking meters, and road and sewage line repairs throughout the City.
Mayor Lumumba is the recipient of several awards including the National Black Caucus of State Legislators 2017 Nation Builder Award and more recently, the Frederick Douglass 200 Award in the area of politics, an honor bestowed upon him by Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives and the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington, DC. He has also been recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top 50 Most Influential Leaders, and The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans of 2017.
Mayor Lumumba is a faithful member of Free Christian Ministries and serves on the church’s leadership team. He is married to Ebony Lumumba and the couple has two daughters, Alake’ Maryama and Nubia Ngozi.