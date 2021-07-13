Welcome to Washington Post Live, Madam Vice President.
MS. VESTAGER: It's a pleasure to be with you. How are you today?
MS. PASSARIELLO: Oh, great, thanks. We're excited to talk with you this morning. There's so much going on in your areas of interest.
So, let's start with the news. On Friday, President Biden issued a sweeping executive order aimed at curbing the power of large corporations. For years it seemed the competition was largely a European issue. Do you feel like you finally have a partner in the Biden administration?
MS. VESTAGER: You know, I'm really encouraged by recent events. I find that this executive order exactly puts a finger on something really important, that's people in their everyday life should have the benefit of competition, of fair competition, having choice, affordable prices, knowing that the market actually serves them in their role as a consumer. And also, I think that the debates--and some of them, of course, bipartisan--in your democracy is showing the way. New proposals are being tabled, some of them even more far-reaching than the one we have tabled within the European Union. And I think that the debate is really nuanced, it's concrete, and it shows the dedication to make sure that we get this open, competitive market to make the best of digital technology.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Absolutely. So, you recently met with the new chair of the FTC, Lina Kahn. What's your sense of how she's approaching these issues?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, you know, we have a longstanding and very close working relationship with the FTC. And connecting with Lina was really great, because, you know, she brings new ideas. She brings, I think, something that is both within the tradition of the FTC but also that shows that there is a readiness to push enforcement. And I think in that respect, there is an alignment of thinking between us, hopefully something that will inspire throughout the planet in every democracy.
MS. PASSARIELLO: So, you know, last month a federal judge threw out the FTC's lawsuit against Facebook, because the judge said the FTC hadn't provided enough evidence that Facebook has a monopoly over social media. It gave the FTC 30 days to refile. So, that means they've got a couple of weeks to amend this lawsuit. What would you--what advice would you give Lina Kahn as she rewrites the lawsuit and addresses this issue of whether Facebook is a monopoly?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, you know, I'm not in any position to give advice. What we do here--I can tell what I'm doing myself--is, of course, first and foremost, to have a deep and very fundamental respect of the fact that we live in a union built on the rule of law. So, the actions of the courts give us guidance, gives us knowledge about how to--how to deal with things. And in these years when I've been working on this, of course one of the important things is to be very thorough, to be able to prove your cases, but sometimes also to be willing to look at things with a fresh pair of eyes. So, to manage the balance between the case law and the fact that market dynamics, they are changing as more and more markets becomes digital.
So, that is what we're doing in the deepest respect of the fact that sometimes, of course, we get guidance from the court that we, then, will have to adjust after, and also sometimes we realize that competition or enforcement is not the only way to get a contestable market, which is why we have tabled the Digital Markets Act, in order to sort of pair regulation and competition law enforcement for the two to help us to get the contestable market that will serve every business in order for them to serve their customers.
MS. PASSARIELLO: So, just to follow up on that, I mean, do you believe that Facebook does have a monopoly in social media? And if so, one what basis?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, it very much depends on the specific analysis, and this is why it's so difficult to give any kind of advice to colleagues, because every case is specific. And one of the really sort of difficult and demanding parts of any antitrust investigation is to look at the market. What market are we dealing with here?
For instance, in the Apple music streaming case, where we find that, of course you can buy any phone you want, but have you bought a phone? Well, then, Apple has a monopoly in sort of the aftermarkets of the app store. And as you can hear, this is a very specific definition. And that is, you know, the heart of any antitrust case, and it cannot be seen as anything else but case specific.
What we are doing in the Digital Markets Act is basically to say, well, having seen now so many anti-competitive behaviors, having done so much analysis as to what kind of market power would sometimes make businesses engage in these kind of illegal behaviors, we are, you know, objectively with qualitative and quantitative criteria sort of framing or defining what is a gatekeeper, which kind of business would hold so much market power that a special responsibility is required? That's a somewhat different approach, but it still holds sort of this key that antitrust is really about companies that hold market power, no matter if it's in a specific case or as here in new legislation.
MS. PASSARIELLO: I mean, it's such an interesting point that you make about Apple and the way that--you know, that these gatekeepers are defined and how their--how their platforms have power at different points in the consumer relationship.
Of course, the EU has been going after the tech giants for years--you know, levying billions of dollars in fines. And yet the tech giants are more powerful today than ever. You know, the companies have much deeper pockets than the regulators trying to control them. Do you think that--have Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook gotten too big to regulate? And full disclosure, let me clearly point out that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos privately owns The Washington Post.
MS. VESTAGER: Well, at least for me it has been food for thought that--we just made what we made what we call a sector inquiry. So, we look into a full sector to analyze sort of the state of competition in that sector. So, we have been looking into the consumer internet of things, and in particular focusing on voice assistance. We had a number of concerns, risk of anticompetitive behavior.
And unfortunately, a number of those concerns were, at least sort of primarily--well, the first conclusions based on information from market participants confirmed some of those concerns, and it was the same concerns as we had seen in previous competition cases. And this is why I think it's really important also to have a legislated approach, because competition cases, they are specific. They have their strength. But I don't think that we can do without sort of sending a very clear message from our democracy that this is how we want really powerful market participants to behave in order for the market to stay contestable when you have network effects, you know, marginal cost approaching zero, a lot of data privilege, so to speak. And I think that is the only way that we can curve it. Of course, I would expect that businesses that has grown up in a democracy will of course fully respect the decisions in a democracy.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Of course. But we've seen, which instance--for instance with Facebook, you know, with its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram that it made many years ago, and the states--the United States Attorney Generals from those states just bringing a lawsuit in recent months, you know, many years after Facebook has digested these acquisitions. And that kind of, you know, delayed response to things that happened very quickly in the market seems to be a common problem among tech companies that grow and change very quickly. How do you as a regulator try to keep up with the fast pace of change? Can you keep up as a regulator with the fast pace of change in technology?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, at least we stand a much better chance if, you know, jurisdictions where you have democracy and a strong regulator, if we are aligned, because we do not have a global competition enforcer, but we have global companies.
So, the more we are aligned in respect of different market conditions and different sort of pieces of legislation from a historical perspective, the more we are aligned, the better chance we have. And one of the things that I find really crucial right now is to make sure that people see that the market serves them, that democracy can deliver, that the market serves you as a customer, and that you have a fair chance of building a new business and getting that new business to the markets for it to be presented to potential customers. And I think that is of the essence. That is part of the legitimacy of a social market economy as we have it.
And this is why it is--it is not just an isolated competition issue. It's a broader issue to make sure that people find that the society in which they live is a society that provides opportunity, that provides options to invest in innovation, and to bring that to market. And this is why it's so important that with the combination of specific competition or enforcement and new legislation, that the market is kept open and contestable.
MS. PASSARIELLO: So, there were reports last week that the FTC is going to review Amazon's purchase of MGM, which was its second-largest acquisition ever. What about Europe? Will you also review the deal?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, what the FTC is planning to do is not for me. And we have our own work program. As you well know, we are quite busy with the investigations that we have opened already.
MS. PASSARIELLO: But do you think you'll review the--Amazon's purchase of MGM just as a matter of course?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, you know, in my job one of the things that I never do is to confirm what we might do in the future or what we will not do in the future. We'd prefer to leave that kind of things open.
MS. PASSARIELLO: All right. We had--former President Trump last week also, you know, had launched a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, which pointed out the power that technology companies have to control what is said online. I'm wondering, do you think that he has a point about the overreach of companies in how they determine free speech?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, now it's a lawsuit in the U.S., so I will not be the judge of that. But what we are thinking is that there is a need for specific regulation to deal with the facts that one thing is that things are obviously illegal, like incitement to violence, or exchange of bomb recipes, or even worse, child abuse, and then there is a gray zone. And in that gray zone of course there is a risk of over removal, of people being blocked.
And since we will not accept upload filters in what is called the Digital Services Act, we are designing a mechanism where people need to be alerted if their post is taken down, being able to complain about it, and if found that there was over removal, to have their post coming back up again. And that is exactly to find another way that--for this to be murky, sort of with no transparency as to what is actually going on, because it's really important to maintain two things at the same time, that what is illegal offline is also illegal online. But if things are not illegal, well, of course they have their place, even if some may find that it is hurtful and damaging. But if it's not illegal, of course people have freedom of expression.
MS. PASSARIELLO: As you--I'm sure you know, Section 230, which is the U.S.'s internet protection law, has been subject of a lot of debate in recent months among lawmakers. You bring up this point about content moderation being dealt with on a global level. What kinds of discussions are you having with lawmakers in the U.S. about that content moderation issue?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, recently we have mostly been discussing sort of competition issues, because it's really specific, even here within the European Union, you know, the motto of the union is "United in Diversity," and we do not regulate on content. We are trying to have a uniform sort of pandemic-European way of dealing with the fact that sometimes things ought to be removed because they're illegal, and sometimes that leads to over removal, and that has to be dealt with. But, you know, even--I'm Dane. Even with our Swedish neighbors, it would be difficult to define precisely what we find to be illegal hate speech and what is maybe hurtful and damaging but not illegal. And for me this is really important, because it's a debate that goes into the core of your culture and your democracy, and it's really difficult to define it from the outside.
MS. PASSARIELLO: That seems absolutely true. We see--we see these companies often struggle with, you know, the culture expectations or the cultural context of so many things that are online. I'm curious as you think about content moderation and thinking about, you know, guidelines that would apply broadly for what kind of--what kind of content should remain online or should be removed, and the role of the companies in applying that, how do you see sort of smaller platforms being able--with less resources being able to enact the rules in a way that Facebook and Google would be able to.
MS. VESTAGER: Well, we would--we would apply some sort of asymmetry. So, the bigger you are, the more outreach you have, the bigger your responsibility. But of course, smaller platforms cannot be left completely sort of out of scope, because that may create a subset of environments where things could be really dangerous and get out of hand.
So, here it's important with the work--with trusted flaggers, with transparency, as to how things are ongoing, because even if you are sort of a smallish or medium-size platform, of course you have a responsibility to what your uses--that your platform is not being misused to nurture things that are illegal offline and would be taken down if it was on a bigger platform.
MS. PASSARIELLO: And what role do you see technology playing in doing that kind of moderation and spotting things that might be hate speech or otherwise illegal?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, I think it's really important to make the best use of technology. If you--if you look at something as awful as the misuse of children, here you really need technology to be able to of course take it down as fast as possible, but also to be able to find the perpetrator and to save the children who has been victims of misuse here.
And sometimes also, you know, if done the right way, technology can be actually less biased than we are as humans. So, I think technology will play a huge role in enabling this. But for us, there is a categorical difference between upload filters and then sort of going through what is actually there, and then dealing with it.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Mm-hm, absolutely. Facebook, most notably, has tried to self-regulate in this domain, most prominently with its decision to ban former President Trump for a couple of years. What do you make of Facebook's attempts to self-regulate, and do you think that that model should be extended to other tech companies?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, I think it's important that companies, they take their responsibility. They have a company culture. They have themselves decided on the terms and conditions for the use of their service. So, I think it's completely natural that there is a sense of responsibility as to how is our platform being used.
But I don't think in a democracy that you can leave it to self-regulation as such, because what if some refrain from taking this responsibility--for instance, one of the obligations in the Digital Services Act proposal is that you have to do a sort of systemic risk assessment. Is there a risk that my platform can be used to undermine democracy, to obscure election processes? And if I find that those risks are present, how will I mitigate those?
And that sort of plays with sort of the sense of own responsibility, but also making sure that people can rely on businesses having done their homework to make sure that their platforms serves, you know, legitimate purposes and cannot be captured and misused for things that would undermine our democracy.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Let's talk a little bit about taxes. You fought for many years to have tech giants pay more in taxes. And one of your projects is a new digital tax that you just today delayed until October. The U.S. opposes the deal, especially since a global tax deal was just reached earlier this month. And I think you're due to meet with Treasury Secretary Yellen tomorrow. What will you discuss with her about the digital tax?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, I think the most important thing right now is of course to get the final approval of the OECD agreements, that taxing rights can be redistributed in order for taxes being paid where value is being created, as the first thing. Second, that there is an effective floor on the corporate taxation so that effectively it's a minimum of 15 percent, because these are really important steps. They are much bigger than what has been achieved for decades. So that, of course, should be implemented.
We then have sort of a purely European discussion about a digital levy that has nothing to do with sort of the perspective of this OECD deal because it's for many, many more businesses, and it's not a levy on or a tax on profits. It's more like a levy on turnover, but completely sort of redesigned compared to digital services tax that was discussed within the union a couple of years ago, because with the digital services taxes, the member states will have designed those. They have signaled that with the OECD deal being implemented, they're willing to withdraw. So basically, they are two very different things. But of course, for us it's important to make sure that they really remain two different things. So, we would like to see the final outcome of the OECD process, because--before we finalize our design.
MS. PASSARIELLO: That makes sense. Can you give us an update on the timing that you expect for your digital levy tax now that it's been delayed?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, as I said, we have delayed until October, and that should allow us to see sort of the final--the final details of the OCED agreements, because, as said, we would want this to be very separate things. And in order to do so, of course we need the final details. But we will keep working on it. It has been a project sort of in the pipeline for quite some time, because as said, we wanted to redesign it from the digital services tax that were discussed a couple of years ago and where there was probably a much bigger overlap with the OECD discussions. And for us, it's important that people can see that these are different things, and I think, no surprise, that it's a wise thing to postpone the launch.
MS. PASSARIELLO: So, I mean, these--you know, tech companies like Apple and Amazon have long challenged your efforts to get them to pay more taxes in Europe. But they've thrown their support behind this global tax deal from the OECD. Are you suspicious of their support for the tax deal?
MS. VESTAGER: No, actually not, because I see that also for them it must be much better to have the tax issue dealt with rather than to have it, you know, not only sort of warming up but getting more and more heated. As part also of sort of a grand value, am I in a company that contributes to the society where I do my business, or am I not? So, no, I see why they would do this, and I find that it is important.
And of course, I also hope that that will sort of limit future endeavors to have sort of more selective tax arrangements with jurisdictions that would enable that, because I think it is really needed to show all the many, many businesses, the huge majority of businesses who pay their taxes, that it is not just for the huge majority, it's actually for everyone to contribute to the society where they do their business.
MS. PASSARIELLO: You have unveiled some very ambitious proposals to rein in tech giants. What is your vision for how we use technology in the future if your proposals become reality? What will it be like for consumers?
MS. VESTAGER: Well, I think you see much more use of technology, you know, basically everywhere. We see now in agriculture you see technology; in mobility, getting from A to B; in health, more and more and more technology is being used. But I would, you know, do my best to make sure that the citizen, the consumer, the voter feels empowered, feels I'm in control, I know what is happening with my data. I know that when technology is being used it's not biased; it sees who I am, not my--not my gender, not my postal code, not my level of yearly income if it's not relevant to these services.
And also, I think to some degree because of that, regulation can be market-creating. We have this proposal on artificial intelligence. And in the use cases where there is a risk of fundamental values being violated, that there needs to be a check before it's put on the market. And I think that is one of the things that will create a much bigger sort of public sector market, because then you know, a mayor can safely say, oh, I will use this artificial intelligence in enabling a better service for people who need a social subsidy, and I don't fear that this will turn sour because of bias between some citizens in my--in my constituency. So, in that respect, I think regulation can create the necessary trust for us to fully embrace the many opportunities that digital technology brings us.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Can you tell us a little bit about your own technology use? Do you use an iPhone, for instance? And if you want to search something up online, do you use Google? How do you apply these thoughts to your own personal technology use?
MS. VESTAGER: Yes, of course, I think I suffer from the same thing as many people do, that I even use my phone as my wakeup call. So, you know, I use my phone a lot. I use technology a lot. And during the pandemic, of course, even more than ever, because it was for entertainment, for shopping, for keeping in touch for people, for exercising.
But I tried to, you know, broaden my view, to be curious about other search engines, about other types of maps, other types of weather apps, other types of shopping opportunities, because I think that the tech market, the tech community has so much more to offer than what we see if we just, you know, lock in on what is sort of out-of-the-box experience.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Absolutely. Do you have any tips for consumers, for other, you know, users of technology about how to find those kinds of options? Because you're right. Often, we default to the biggest players.
MS. VESTAGER: Well, for me, I get the inspiration from other users. You know, I try to read reviews, ask other people, what do you use. And I think it's really inspiring to see what other people do.
You know, right now I'm in the process--I had this goal for my 50s to get to learn to draw. So, I'm trying to figure out what would be the best app to help me learn this skill. And that's really not easy because it's a new thing for me. So, I'm trying to figure out, well, what would other people who have accomplished this skill, what would they do. And I think that's the way to go about it. Also, because when you talk with other people, then you get different kind of inspiration than when you just your inspiration in a digital way.
MS. PASSARIELLO: Absolutely. Technology is filled with so many opportunities but also so many big issues to think about. That's all we have time for today. Thank you so much, Margrethe Vestager, for joining us.
MS. VESTAGER: It was a pleasure. And thank you very much for doing this. I think it adds--it adds nuance when you take up these different subjects. And thank you for your reporting. It's really appreciated.
