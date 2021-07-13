And unfortunately, a number of those concerns were, at least sort of primarily--well, the first conclusions based on information from market participants confirmed some of those concerns, and it was the same concerns as we had seen in previous competition cases. And this is why I think it's really important also to have a legislated approach, because competition cases, they are specific. They have their strength. But I don't think that we can do without sort of sending a very clear message from our democracy that this is how we want really powerful market participants to behave in order for the market to stay contestable when you have network effects, you know, marginal cost approaching zero, a lot of data privilege, so to speak. And I think that is the only way that we can curve it. Of course, I would expect that businesses that has grown up in a democracy will of course fully respect the decisions in a democracy.