Jessica B. Harris, PhD
Jessica B. Harris, considered by many to be one of the ranking authorities on the food of the African diaspora, is the author, editor, or translator of 18 books including 12 cookbooks documenting the foodways of the African diaspora. She is a sought-after speaker and has lectured widely and written extensively for scholarly and popular publications. Harris consults internationally and conceptualized the award-winning cafeteria of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. She is currently leading the Culinary Institute of America’s new African Diaspora Foodways initiative. Dr. Harris is also lead curator for the exhibit African/American: Making the Nation’s Table to be presented by New York’s Museum of Food and Drink in 2022.
Dr. Harris holds numerous awards and accolades including an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Johnson & Wales University. In 2019, her food-related works were inducted into the James Beard Cookbook Hall of Fame and she won the 2020 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Harris has taught at Queens College/CUNY, New York, for five decades where she is currently professor emerita.
Stephen Satterfield
Stephen Satterfield is a publisher, public speaker, writer, event, and multimedia producer. He is the founder of Whetstone, a groundbreaking magazine and media company dedicated to the story of food. Since 2007, he has spent his career using food and wine as means of organizing, activating, and educating. Before his career in media, Satterfield was a sommelier and social entrepreneur using wine as a catalyst for socioeconomic development for Black wine workers in South Africa. Satterfield is among the most prominent and respected voices in American food media.