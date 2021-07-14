MS. LaVANT: I mean, honestly, it's really just we know ourselves, we know our needs, and again, it's not a monolithic experience. It's not just that one in four working adults have disabilities. It's one in four Black adults have disabilities. It's one in five indigenous adults have disabilities, one in six Latinx adults have disabilities, one in ten Asian adults have disabilities, and the list goes on when we bring in other intersections. So, with that, it means that the best way to support is to ensure that we are--that you're not just doing something for us but that you're doing things with us, that you're--from the very beginning, it's about being proactive, not reactive, "So, oh goodness, now we've created this event, and somebody has asked for an accommodation, and we need to fix it," but it's like, "All right. We desire to do XYZ, and so we're going to ensure that disabled and intersectional disabled voices are a part of every planning process, every media room, every place where a decision is ultimately going to be made, that we're with you from the very beginning."