A very warm welcome to you both, Reyma and Andraéa.
MS. McCOY McDEID: Thank you so much. Delighted to be here.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: We are absolutely delighted to have you.
In the top right-hand corner, you'll see we have Veronica signing ASL for us, and in prepping for this conversation and learning to be more inclusive, I've decided to start with a visual description of where I am. I am in front of a bookcase at home at my laptop, and I'm wearing a white short-sleeved jacket in the hope of warding off the heat. I'm White, and as you can probably hear from my accent, I'm British American.
Reyma, maybe you can go next, and then, Andraéa, maybe you could follow up.
MS. McCOY McDEID: Absolutely. Thank you, Frances.
My name is Reyma McCoy McDeid. I used she/her pronouns, and I am a Black American woman with a light complexion, long natural brown hair. I'm wearing tortoise shell glasses, a white top, and I'm seated in a white room with two bookshelves behind me.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you. Andraéa, maybe you can go now.
MS. LaVANT: Absolutely. I am Andraéa LaVant. I use she/her pronouns. I am a Black woman with chin-length hair, and I'm wearing gold glasses, cat-eye glasses with pearls, wearing red lipstick and a black-and-white polka-dot top. I am sitting in my home-office living room with a variety of décor around me, including a teal couch and some books.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you both very much for those thoughtful descriptions.
And, Andraéa, I'd like to ask you, your--part of your mission is to speak disability with confidence. I'd love to hear from both of you what that means and the impact of it, and maybe, Andraéa, you could start.
MS. LaVANT: That's a great question. Thank you.
Disability, you know, is so--we talk about the fact that it is not a monolith, which means that it doesn't look the same, and it really means that people need to understand us. And for so often we've been left out of conversations, and so our role is not--my--in the work that we do, it's not just to display disability but to ensure that people really understand us, understand our perspectives, our experiences to really create a more inclusive world where we know and feel like we belong.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Reyma, that's so interesting. Maybe you can tell from your perspective the meaning of how important language is in this discussion.
MS. McCOY McDEID: So, with regards to conversations about the intersection of disability and confidence, to borrow a term from the LGBTQ community circa mid-1990s, "We are everywhere," and so ensuring that conversations are inclusive of the disability community, of disabled people specifically is part of how I communicate around disability with confidence, delivering the message at every available opportunity that when disabled people benefit, the entire society in which we live in benefits, and so prioritizing, ensuring that the most marginalized amongst us, that would be disabled people, particularly those of us who are both disabled and racially marginalized. Prioritizing our needs ensures that everybody's needs are met. That's how I articulate about disability in a confident capacity.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Those are both such important messages, and I just wanted to say that I've worked both as a writer and editor at The Post and understand some of the complications of getting language right and how it can evolve and, of course, just wanted to comment that you should let me know if any of my language does not meet the right approach at any point. And we at The Post are always wanting to learn about how to communicate properly and to be as inclusive as possible.
Which brings me to a question about inclusivity and media. Andraéa, maybe you can pick up and talk to me a little bit about the representation of disability in the media.
MS. LaVANT: Well, you know, it's a great--another great question. The fact is that while we are seeing more--and "Crip Camp" was certainly a--brought disability into a space and into a light that was unfamiliar for so many people, there still is so much more that needs to be done when it comes to disability representation. We're seeing it sprinkled here and there, and yet there's still so many chokes around how disability is presented, whether that's inspirational, whether that's as the super heroes, and really what we--there's more to be done and just ensuring that disabled people are depicted really fully and wholly as humans with lived experiences that are valuable, and so there's a lot more to be done when it comes to representation.
We're still not on your screens, and the fact is that when we don't see ourselves represented, then it is really showing us that we are not--honestly, that we are not worthy, that we're not valuable, that we shouldn't be here, and so there's so much more that needs to be done when it comes to media representation but grateful that we are seeing improvements every day.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Reyma, one of the most striking statistics that I have read is one in four Americans live with disability and yet, as Andraéa just said, are underrepresented in the media. Do you see change happening, and if so, how is that being accomplished?
MS. McCOY McDEID: I do see change happening. It's subtle, but it's happening.
I want to go back, Frances, to a comment that you made about The Washington Post commitment to using the correct language, being inclusive of disabled people, because I have a solution for you and for all media outlets, and it's a very simple solution. It is so simple that sometimes it gets lost in the shuffle as far as how do we enhance the inclusivity of disabled people in the media. The solution is to ensure that we have journalists on staff who are disabled, that we have decision-makers on staff who are disabled, because they bring with them, along with their skills, qualifications, talents, and attributes, that personal experience, that lived experience that is going to ensure that they have the imperative that's really needed to ensure that stories and content that's specific to disabled people is being prioritized and brought forward.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you for those comments. Those are really important. It's important for you to share that and for us all to hear it. Thank you very much, Reyma.
Often--and I think there was a Fonda Foundation story on this--people with disabilities have fallen into stereotypes and somewhat negative stereotypes. Again, I'd love to hear your thoughts, and, Andraéa, maybe you can help me first with this, about overcoming those very narrow views of disability.
MS. LaVANT: Yes. Even the concept of overcoming is very interesting, and we within the disability community are kind of even tired of that kind of concept because disability really is a lived experience, and it's something that doesn't require even something that needs to be overcome but really to be accepted and to be embraced. So, with that, I think there is just--when it comes to even overcoming kind of the stereotypes therein, it's continuing to depict the full lives of disabled people, the fact that we love, the fact that we work, the fact that we have full lives that really are--that we should be embraced and accepted in that way, and it's not just one specific--you know, when we talk about just how we're presented, that it needs to be in that very full way.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's another very key point.
And, Reyma, one of the things is that there are disabilities that are visual, and one can make efforts to portray them and show them. But how about media representation of unseen disabilities? Again, are media falling short on that, and are you seeing change?
MS. McCOY McDEID: Well, that is a fantastic question for somebody like me to answer, isn't it? I am a person that experiences a non-apparent disability. I'm on the autism spectrum. I was diagnosed way back in 1986. So, if somebody is just looking at me, they're not going to know because autism doesn't have a certain look about it, certainly, and I actually present, in comparison to many people on the autism spectrum or many people in the disability community, with a fair amount of privilege, and I fully acknowledge that.
The key to ensuring that there's visibility for those of us who do not present with a disability and, therefore, experience, you know, quote/unquote, "abled appearing privileged" is, again, to reference a previous answer of mine, ensure that we're prioritizing that the people who are seeking the content, who are driving the stories, who are--have the opportunity to create narratives, so journalists and other decision-makers in the media themselves experience disabilities, not apparent disabilities.
Which brings me to a point that I think is very important for this audience to consider. Seventy-five percent of people who are employed and experience a disability do not disclose that they experience a disability at their place of employment. Now, the why behind that certain merits a lot of unpacking, but stigma is definitely at the core of that.
I like to remind folks that more often than not, whether you are cognizant of it, you are interacting with people who experience disabilities, and that is the case in the media. That's the case in every sector imaginable, and keeping that in mind and also keeping in mind the fact that there are subtle shifts happening as far as representation and inclusion of disabilities people in media content, for anybody that's in the audience that has decision-making authority in the media, start asking questions about more than likely there are individuals that work here who experience disability. What are the barriers that they perceive in this work environment that compels them to not disclose their personal experience of disability? What can we do to dismantle those barriers, and how can that in turn be a powerful mechanism that leads to inclusion and amazing content from a disability vantage point?
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. Thank you so much.
Andraéa, you were part of this incredible movie, "Crip Camp," that came out in 2020, an award-winning movie. It didn't allow people to forget about disability. It put it there right in the mainstream. Tell me about the impact it's had in the fight for equity.
MS. LaVANT: Yes. Well, that's the big thing. "Crip Camp" really did bring a movement that honestly has been happening for decades to the forefront.
It was so interesting for those of us that have been in this work for, you know, quite a while to see the reactions in the world to what really was essentially a hidden movement around the disability rights movement and the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and, even before that, the 504 sit-ins that led to significant legislation for disability. But even beyond that, what the movie really depicted was those lived experiences of disabled people and what the power of community building really is, when we come together, how change really can be effected.
The response within the world has been amazing, and yet it's also really brought us to today which is 31 years past the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it's acknowledging that the disability rights movement--and we're incredibly grateful for each person that played a part and continues to play a part in that. There's still the acknowledgement of where improvement and advancement needs to happen, specifically when it comes to multiple marginalized communities, and it's bringing together the disability rights with disability justice and elevating and bringing to light the stories of those of us like Reyma and myself who are disabled women of color and really acknowledging the disparities and the work that still needs to be done to really enhance the lives of disabled people.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I have a quick follow-up question on that and then one for you, Reyma, too, but, Andraéa, you were the first Black woman with a visible disability to be on that Oscar red carpet, that iconic scene. Tell me personally what it meant to be that person and also what it means to be a role model for others.
MS. LaVANT: It was an incredible experience. It really was to be kind of, like you said, the first Black visibly disabled woman, and yet it remains--all of these conversations, quite honestly, are like this bittersweet feeling because of the fact that we--again, 31 years past the ADA, and these are firsts, you know, and so, in one way, I'm incredibly grateful and so excited about the work to come and yet am wanting there to be more, desiring there to be more opportunities for us, for all of us, and to, you know, ensure that there's not just room at the table but that there's opportunities, you know, for us to really effect change and to ensure, to Reyma's point earlier, that we're decision-makers. Representation certainly matters. Being in a room totally matters. Being at the Oscars totally matters, and yet it's what we'll see happens next year that really is going to show whether there was a permanent impact that was made. I'm anticipatory more for what is to come than what we've already seen.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Reyma, let me follow up with you because you also are a first, the first Black person to lead a national disability coalition. Again, follow up, if you can, and tell me about the importance for your personally and also for the organization as it moves ahead.
MS. McCOY McDEID: Well, I really want to amplify what Andraéa articulated around the--a lot of bittersweet feelings around being the so-called "first Black person" to do something. It's 2021, folks. I don't know about anybody that's with us this afternoon, but when I was a child thinking about the 21st century, I thought we would have flying cars by now. I did not think that we would still be having conversations about first Black person to do this, first apparently disabled person to do this. You know, those firsts really should have happened a generation ago, and so, yes, it's very bittersweet to be the first Black person to lead a national disability organization.
But I can't help but think about the countless other folks who have come before me, including Black disabled folks that I considered to be my mentors, Deidre Davis Butler, Stan Holbrook, who should have been the first Black person to lead a national disability organization, and so I can't help but think about the fact that I truly stand on the shoulders of giants as I step into my role. And this is my third week at the National Council on Independent Living.
But with standing on the shoulders of giants, really recognizing the gravity of that and ensuring that as I move forward, as I support this organization to move forward, that what we're talking about this afternoon infuses the organization. We are truly standing at a precipice as we shift from disability rights into disability justice, and for those of you who are with us this afternoon who perhaps are wondering, well, what's the difference between the two of those, well, rights are all about creating parallels, not intersections. They're about creating space at a table that wasn't built for us in the first place. And justice is all about recognizing that and saying, hey, let's co-create a new table, an inclusive table, an accessible table, and stop expecting people who are disabled to gather themselves around a table that not only wasn't designed for them but is not accessible to them and then expecting us to be grateful for that opportunity. That's my hope. That's my prayer moving forward and so, again, very appreciative of this conversation.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's such an important point that I wanted to raise about this pivot from disability rights to disability justice, but I think there are other things that we sometimes don't talk about, and, Andraéa, maybe--we're getting close to the end, but maybe, Andraéa, you can pick up a little bit on this. And that's questions that come from the so-called "abled body community" about how best to support the disabled community, and maybe, Andraéa, you could just address that for me.
MS. LaVANT: Move out the way.
[Laughter]
MS. LaVANT: I mean, honestly, it's really just we know ourselves, we know our needs, and again, it's not a monolithic experience. It's not just that one in four working adults have disabilities. It's one in four Black adults have disabilities. It's one in five indigenous adults have disabilities, one in six Latinx adults have disabilities, one in ten Asian adults have disabilities, and the list goes on when we bring in other intersections. So, with that, it means that the best way to support is to ensure that we are--that you're not just doing something for us but that you're doing things with us, that you're--from the very beginning, it's about being proactive, not reactive, "So, oh goodness, now we've created this event, and somebody has asked for an accommodation, and we need to fix it," but it's like, "All right. We desire to do XYZ, and so we're going to ensure that disabled and intersectional disabled voices are a part of every planning process, every media room, every place where a decision is ultimately going to be made, that we're with you from the very beginning."
MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's such a wonderful forward-looking message.
Reyma, if we could finish with you. What is your single message as we move ahead about the next step that needs to be taken to create this kind of inclusivity that Andraéa was just talking about?
MS. McCOY McDEID: That's a fantastic question, and so I have an ask for everybody that's listening this afternoon or evening if you're across the pond, and it's this. Do you know what the definition of privilege is? It's one of the words that has very, very rapid--well, seemingly rapidly entered into the lexicon of the English language very recently.
Privilege is all about having an understanding of how you show up, what space you take up in the places you inhabit. Do you have an understanding of what your privilege is? And knowing that, do you have an understanding of instances where you benefit and others that you may or may not be cognizant of do not benefit, suffer as a result?
I bring that up because the disability community has been hidden in plain sight for so long, and until very recently--the Americans with Disabilities Act is only 31 years, after all. You know, the disability community, because we are living in a world that was not designed to be inclusive of us, has been negatively impacted as a result of that. Now, thanks to things like the Americans with Disabilities Act and the disability rights movement, there is shifting with regards to that.
I would like to offer up to folks, especially those of you who are in the audience who are disabled but White, the following: As you have benefited from the disability rights movement, from the Americans with Disabilities Act, how have your racially marginalized peers and colleagues, what has--how has their lives changed? Have their lives changed? Have our lives changed? And who is completely not being taken into consideration as far conversations around disability are concerned, and what can we do to ensure that as we're having conversations about making sure that spaces are accessible and inclusive, we also need to be prioritizing and ensuring that conversations are inclusive as well and that we're not thinking about making accommodations after the fact, as Andraéa brought up? Because as we see that happening in the mainstream as far as people who are not disabled interfacing with people who are disabled, that also happens in spaces that are dominated with disabled people, that making accommodations at the last minute to ensure that there's space for racially marginalized disabled people.
All of us, no matter what our experiences are, have an opportunity to think, to think very critically about how you show up in society, how you are benefited from society being as it is, and how people around you do not benefit, and what can we do to ensure that as we're shifting from disability rights to disability justice, ensuring that we are truly creating a just and verdant society for all?
The reality is that White has been the default setting for disability for long enough, and now it's time for us to all together stand at that intersection of race and disability and figure out what our roles and responsibilities are and move forward together.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Reyma and Andraéa, thank you both very much for that insightful conversation and also for the very proactive as opposed to reactive message you're leaving us with. Thank you for joining us.
MS. McCOY McDEID: Thank you. It's been a pleasure.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you.
I'll be back in a few moments with Jen Deerinwater to continue this conversation.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer at The Washington Post. Thank you for joining us.
I'm about to speak with Jen Deerinwater, a journalist whose work focuses on the intersectionality of disability and other civil rights.
A very well warm welcome to you, Jen.
MS. DEERINWATER: Hi. It's nice to be here with you.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And in the upper right corner, we have Vern signing for us. Thank you.
And, Jen, I'd like to start again with a brief visual description. If you would be so gracious just to give that to our audience.
MS. DEERINWATER: Yeah, of course. I am a light-complected, indigenous, Two-Spirit woman. I have my hair pulled back. It's brown hair and wearing black glasses, a sort of turquoise-colored T-shirt, and some white multicolored beaded earrings. I'm sitting in a brown office chair, and behind me, you can kind of see into my kitchen, and there's a little sign up on my bulletin board that says "Support Local News."
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And I have a bookcase behind me.
Thank you so much for joining us.
Jen, one of the fascinating things is how many different areas of rights you're involved in, this huge intersection, LGBTQIA2S, your indigenous background and the disability rights. I can think of nobody better to walk us through the challenges and opportunities of managing these various different areas of concern and interests.
MS. DEERINWATER: Yeah. I think, you know, for me when I talk about any aspect of my identity and my communities, they all go together. My identities don't exist within siloes. Depression and the issues that I face on the daily surround all around being a bisexual, Two-Spirit, disabled Native woman. You know, I can't separate out all those kinds of oppression, and Reyma and Andraéa touched on this some before we started talking. But the disability community is vast and diverse. We're the most diverse group of oppressed people. We represent every racial and ethnic group, ages, types of disabilities, geographic locations, sexualities, genders. We're a broad community, and so, for me, you can't leave any of those aspects behind. You can't leave any of those community members behind, and I really do feel like disability justice ultimately means justice for everyone.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm curious. In the various conversations you have and as you look at all these different areas, do you prioritize some of others in some area, or can you manage to bring them all together coherently?
MS. DEERINWATER: I think that it's possible to bring them all together coherently. You know, we need to be honest and open with the stories and conditions of people's lives, and I think that that's more than--something that we're not, that we're more than capable of doing in bringing that together.
I work a lot on specifically my communities because I feel like that's my experience, but when I talk about those of us that are considered American Indian and Alaska Native--and I say "considered" because those are not the terms we use to define ourselves. It's what the White man uses to define us. But when I talk about Native community, when I do that work, I'm always having to think about what my whole community looks like, and it's vast and it's broad. And we have to do that work and do it in an intersectional way or we leave people behind.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: When I was doing some research for this show, I was struck by how little literature exists at the intersection of race and disability. Is that changing now?
MS. DEERINWATER: Not quickly enough. I think that as Reyma had pointed out, a lot of disability rights organizations have been primarily led by White people, and we don't have the data that we need. We do know that American Indian and Alaska Native community has disability rates of anywhere from 22 to 24 percent of our community, and that's based on the data we have. But we also--if you look at data that exists, you can see that there are populations as high as 50 percent of indigenous communities with disabilities. We need more data, and we need deeper, deeper dives into data and figuring out how ableism is impacting our BIPOC people.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You are a Cherokee citizen and come from this tremendous tradition of storytelling. How has that affected--more personally than collecting data, but how has that affected your means of telling this great story at the intersection of race and disability?
MS. DEERINWATER: Mm-hmm. Well, storytelling is a traditional indigenous value. Speaking to my people specifically, I'm Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, and we Cherokee people actually had the first written syllabary of the indigenous people on these lands that we refer to as "Turtle Island." We also--the Cherokee people were the first people to have a Tribal newspaper called the "Cherokee Phoenix," which runs to this day. So, for me, in doing this work as a journalist, I am staying within that indigenous way of storytelling.
I also think of it as part of my duty to help document my communities, who so often go unheard and go unseen, and that's what brings us here today, you know, doing that work for indigenous people and deaf and disabled and ill people. It's trying to use those traditions to bring voice to those of us who have been basically silenced.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And you are currently--and congratulations on this--a Disability Futures fellow at the Ford Foundation, and how are you using that to advance this tremendous narrative and storytelling tradition that you come from?
MS. DEERINWATER: Yeah, yeah. The Disability Futures Fellowship is the first of its kind that's specifically for disabled artists and creatives. I'm one of the 20 fellows, and I am the only Native fellow. I've really been trying to use the platform that I have as a result of this fellowship and the work with Ford to advance the stories and the needs of our deaf and disabled and ill indigenous people.
We actually have a big festival coming up next week. It's July 19th and 20th, and on the 20th, starting at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time, my organization, Crushing Colonialism, is going to host a Facebook watch party of a panel on indigeneity and disability in the arts that I was a part of.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, congratulations on that. That's July the 19th. That's not very far away at all. I guess about 10 days or even less.
Looking ahead, what challenges lie ahead for communicating about this intersection of disability and race? Can you pinpoint a couple for us?
MS. DEERINWATER: We have so many issues. You know, we are where we are as a community of disabled people because of the abled. Just like as a Native, it's primarily non-Natives making decisions that impact me and our communities. It's the same for disabled people.
This world, this country has been designed by and for the abled, and it purposefully keeps us down. You can see that through things like subminimum wages. It's legal in this country to pay disabled people less than minimum wage. We can't survive off of SSI or SSDI. We are kept in poverty, and that is purposeful.
You can see it through state violence. There was a study that came out a few years ago that found that almost half the people killed by the police had a disability. The police make--create disabilities and make them worse. There is the resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed from being shot by the police seven times in his back, and that just happened August 2020. We can see these things.
We see what just happened with the D.C. Circuit Court overturning the FDA's ban on the use of tortuous electroshock on our youth with intellectual disabilities at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Massachusetts.
It's still legal under Buck v. Bell, Supreme Court case law, to sterilize us against our will.
You know, Britney Spears speaking out about the conservatorship and being forced to use long-acting birth control--like, I can keep going with all of the problems we have ahead of us, which also include the climate crisis and still the COVID-19 pandemic. We need a lot of change from the top down, and that includes the media as well.
Reyma spoke on this a bit, but in my research as a journalist, I've never been able to find any data on the number of deaf or disabled journalists in this country. We're out here, and we're doing the work, but we're not being seen. And I could say this. I asked this of The Washington Post and all other legacy media, "How many deaf or disabled journalists do you have on staff? How many of them are Black or Brown or indigenous? How many of them are leading newsrooms and TV stations and radio stations?" I wouldn't be surprised if the answer is in the single digits and quite likely even zero.
We have a long way to go still, and it really is the abled who need to step up, step back, and start taking our direction and doing what we say we need.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Jen, that brings me to an audience question that came in, and I'd like to read it to you. It's "What do most abled people get wrong about the needs of disabled people?"
MS. DEERINWATER: [Laughing] Oh, wow, I'm, like, there's so many things.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Where to start, right?
[Laughter]
MS. DEERINWATER: It's a great question, and the answer is everything.
I think what I'll say from my own personal experiences, what has been the most frustrating aspect of being disabled in an ableist world is how the able just don't listen to us. They assume that anything we say isn't real, that we're lying, we're making things up, or that we somehow are not capable of thinking and speaking for ourselves. There are a lot of just really horribly discriminatory ideas that I think a lot of able-bodied people have about disabled people.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I think we may have lost the sound there.
Jen, tell me some of the concrete actions that can be taken.
MS. DEERINWATER: Well, concrete actions can include hiring more press that have disabilities, hiring writers for TV shows that have disabilities, using actual disabled people in movies and TV shows. Those are just a few for media, but it's also top-down policy change. It really is going to take society deciding that people like me, that our lives matter, and it's really important to remember the rates of disability are growing as well in this country. People need to start standing by us, and that's going to take a lot of change within just larger society.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: We learned a little bit more about "Crip Camp" earlier on from Andraéa, but tell me, are there any other success stories out there in the media landscape or elsewhere where you'd say here's a model to follow?
MS. DEERINWATER: Well, I think the Disability Futures Fellowship is one example, bringing 20 deaf and disabled and ill creatives together, and we all work in different fields, and we're all very diverse as well. We come from different backgrounds. I think that's one really good step just in helping us to have a voice, to have a platform, to have financial and other resources to build our careers.
But in terms of do I see other media like TV shows or movies or press getting it right, not really.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, let me ask a little bit more--
MS. DEERINWATER: They're scared.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm sorry. I didn't mean to interrupt you, but I was going to ask about the arts because I have seen deaf actors, for example, on stage, not acting deaf parts but on stage. Are you seeing advances there in terms of inclusivity?
MS. DEERINWATER: Well, I mean, there has been more television shows that have come out that features around disability, such as autism, for example, so we are seeing more of that. But even then, when those shows are coming out, they're primarily showing white-hat cis people who are disabled or, you know--and oftentimes, also, they're cis boys or men. So, even within those representatives that are growing, they're still not really showing the community as a whole. They're still leaving so many of us behind.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And I'd like to ask you a little bit more. You've mentioned journalism a number of times, and you're obviously a working journalist. There's a difference, obviously, between abled people covering disability and disabled people writing about their own lives and other lives. Are there advances in either of those two areas in any news organizations across the country?
MS. DEERINWATER: None that come to mind, honestly. I do see more independent press, and I see a lot more disabled people doing our own things, like Alice Wong who unfortunately isn't with us today but her organization, Disability Visibility. We're out here, and we're doing the work, but we're not getting the platforms that we need. So, I feel like there's still a lot of room to advance, a lot of room to grow.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: But I'd love to know about blogs and social media and other areas where anybody can speak out. Are they making a difference to you?
MS. DEERINWATER: I think they are, absolutely. I see a lot more of the disability community online. I see us talking about our specific issues and how they relate to the problems of our time like COVID-19 or the climate crisis. That has been really wonderful seeing all of the social media, the growth of it and the representative of our communities and the things that we need as well.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And you write a regular blog?
MS. DEERINWATER: Well--
MS. DEERINWATER: --I try to. I have shifted my attention some more recently to focus on two books that I'm working on, but I still will occasionally write a blog entry or publish a news article.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Jen, let's be a little aspirational. What is the gold standard for disability rights?
MS. DEERINWATER: Oh, gosh. Total accessibility, you know, absolutely accessibility on transportation, housing, workplace, education, making sure that every deaf or disabled or ill person has what they need and not just what we need but what we deserve, not the bare minimum but what we really deserve. Kind of when I think about the rights of any oppressed people, I think back to the Bread and Roses speech, which I can't recall the woman who gave that speech right now, but she was a union organizer saying, "Yes, women workers need bread, but they deserve roses too." And in the perfect world, every one of us would have everything we need, and we would be treated with the integrity and the respect that we deserve. And state violence that has put many of us in the situation we're in, not only would that be gone, but there would be a system of justice in place for us and for our communities and our future generations.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Jen, just quickly, as the last question, how optimistic are you looking ahead?
MS. DEERINWATER: I'll say that these days, I'm not feeling particularly hopeful about the world at large.
I do feel hopeful, though, for our youth, just in seeing how so many of our disabled youth are stepping up and being heard more and more. I do feel confident in the fact that they're out there and they're doing these things.
My faith in the system, that's pretty nonexistent these days.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, Jen, thank you for the optimism you could share with us and also for such an insightful conversation about what needs to be done to help this passage towards greater inclusivity.
MS. DEERINWATER: Thank you for having me on.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm sorry we didn't have time to go further.
Washington Post Live will be back at 5:15 this afternoon with Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. Don't miss that, 5:15 this afternoon, Eastern, and thank you so much for joining me for three very insightful conversations.
[End recorded session]