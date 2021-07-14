Mayor Lumumba, thank you so much for joining us this afternoon.
MAYOR LUMUMBA: It’s a pleasure to sit with you, Yasmeen, and I look forward to diving into our discussion today.
MS. ABUTALEB: As do I. We have a lot to cover today. So, we’re of course going to start with vaccine hesitancy. And I want to start with where things stand in Mississippi. Jackson, and Mississippi more broadly, has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the country. The state has about 325,000 coronavirus cases and 7,500 deaths. Can you talk about the toll COVID has had on the state and what you’re doing to kind of address some of that right now?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Absolutely. I think that the state of Mississippi upon the last numbers that I received is about at a 37 percent vaccination rate, and that’s for individuals who have received at least one dose of a vaccine. And the city of Jackson or Hinds County, which the city of Jackson sits within, is only marginally better at 41 percent. I think that we have to recognize that vaccine hesitancy is attributable to a number of factors. I think that there is historic mistrust for our healthcare system, some of which I believe we would be appropriately--it would be appropriate for us to recognize as being--as being warranted knowing some of the historical factors that have led to that.
But outside of that, after we combat that issue, we have to understand that in so many circumstances this pandemic has exposes the inequities that already exist, where we have people who don’t have access to regular healthcare physicians, do not traditionally see or go to a doctor within the course of a year, and in some instances within the span of their lives. We’re asking that they deviate from every norm that they have established. It is that important that we build a--you know, a public relations plan that speaks to that. But, you know, understanding that really illustrates just how daunting the task is ahead of us.
MS. ABUTALEB: And of course, making it more daunting now is the concerns over the surge and the delta variant, which of course is the most dominant strain in the U.S. and is highly transmissible. And we saw the Mississippi state health director implement new guidelines, including advising those 65 and older, whether they’re vaccinated or not, to avoid large gatherings. So how concerned are you about the variants, and how do you address it given the low vaccination rates right now?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, extremely concerned for a number of reasons. One, the city of Jackson, the demographic makeup of the city of Jackson resembles communities that have been--have suffered the most disparate impact to this pandemic. Jackson is about 85 percent Black, and we’ve seen that Black and brown communities have been most adversely affected nationwide. And so, I’m concerned there. I’m concerned because, you know, we have seen poor vaccination rates, and what we have seen is that this pandemic has exposed the inequities we already know to exist within our healthcare system.
And so, what we’ve attempted to do is offer solutions in the midst of this pandemic. We generated our own COVID taskforce to advise us on policy matters so that our policies would be directed more based on science than politics. We have--we were the first city to institute the mask mandate, and our mask mandate is still in effect today in spite of some of the calls--the calls for it being revoked, in spite of some of the people’s lack of patience at this point in time seeing so many communities that are dropping the mask mandate. But if we’re following CDC guidance, which is instructed that individuals who have been vaccinated can in fact go without a mask, yet still we have poor vaccination rates, that it does not warrant us, you know, releasing that policy over our city.
And so, it is important that we understand that the Delta variant is prevalent. We understand that people are still dying at the hands of this pandemic and that we understand that not, you know, too long in our past that we see, you know, our morgues have to bring in additional coolers in order to take all of the bodies of the people who unfortunately passed at the hands of this pandemic. Jackson is not only the largest city by a factor of three, it’s not only the capital of the state of Mississippi, it is the capital of healthcare. And so, our concern not only rests with our residents. It rests with our surrounding communities because it will lead to the increased burden on our hospitalization rates if we’re not able to tackle this in a comprehensive and collective way.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I want to follow up on something you address in your answer there, which is following CDC guidance and having people still wear masks. Among the recommendations that the state health department put forward was also that all unimmunized people still wear masks. Of course, adherence to mask policies has been a problem throughout the pandemic. So, do you see people heeding that guidance and still taking that precaution?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Unfortunately, not. And I think that, you know, the early politicization of the issue is, you know, in part to blame for that. But I also believe the lack of a unified message across the state helps to contribute to that challenge. When you see communities that are interconnected, here in Jackson we literally have municipalities that on one side of the street it’s the city of Jackson, on the other side it’s another municipality. And so, our efforts to maintain a mask mandate are all for naught if, you know, right across the street individuals are seen without masks and people can travel back and forth. And so, it really makes our policy in some regard more of a notion than a true reality in terms of the efforts that we are undertaking in order to protect our population.
But I think that we would benefit from a uniform policy, a uniform practice, and a uniform message that makes it clear that we need residents to dig in deeper. You know, as we have seen those fall victim to this pandemic, you know, we understood that we had to offer a vaccine, that we had our medical experts to look and find what solutions they could, you know, unveil to us. Now there is no justification for us not to be vaccinated.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I want to talk a little bit about how prepared the state is if there were to be a surge or a rise in cases. A year ago, there was concern that Jackson, Mississippi, would be out of hospital beds or overrun with COVID patients. What’s that situation like now? Are there enough hospital beds? Are the hospitals at capacity? Are they doing okay? What’s the landscape right now?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: They are not at capacity, but I would--you know, I think we’re a far cry from saying that they’re doing okay. Jackson in Hinds County has been listed as a high-risk community for our high hospitalization rate. We’re still seeing--we’re seeing the surge that many unvaccinated communities around the nation and unvaccinated states are seeing in terms of an increase in the numbers. And I think that we can return to the very recent past in seeing that our hospitals are inundated with new patients. And we have to understand that when we see that challenge, that not only affects those individuals who have contracted COVID. That affects people who, you know, have heart conditions. That affects people who have any number of ailments that require hospitalization, and it just increases the burden. You know, we weren’t prepared to have, you know, an emergency medical facility. We weren’t prepared to bring in new medical personnel or additional medical personnel to help address the harm of the pandemic. And so, I fear that we’re still in that same condition as we are not yet out of the woods.
MS. ABUTALEB: And is there anything that the state or the federal government could supply you with right now that would help manage that burden or manage the potential rise in cases that you’re--that you’re worried about?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, I think that, you know, as we understand all of the dynamics that contribute to vaccine hesitancy, ultimately what we have to be able to accomplish is meeting people where they are. I think that we have to adopt a more palatable narrative that people understand. If people understood that the technology that has created this vaccine is the same technology by and large that has created the vaccines that we have all taken upon entering school, in our public school systems, that we require for our children--now obviously it is not the exact same vaccine, but it is based on the same science that has led to the vaccines that we have become much more adept to accepting within our world. I think that is important.
I think it is important that we understand the places where people commonly convene, that we utilize credible messengers. Here in Jackson, Mississippi, as is the case traditionally across the South, it is important that we engage our churches. Those are places where people find not only community but they find credible messengers within those places of worship. And so that’s important.
I think it is important within our communities that we use the barbershops and the beauty salons, places where people are often not only convening but having conversations about their resistance towards taking vaccines. And I think those would be helpful. I was able to be made aware of the initiative of the White House in order to have shots in shops, and I do think that that would be beneficial in the city of Jackson.
But more important than all of those efforts that we can imagine is making certain that we’re on one accord and singing from the same sheet of music.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I think it’s important for us to dig into vaccine hesitancy more and the reasons for it, because of course that is the biggest concern of the Biden administration, is how you get this last portion of Americans vaccinated. Your state is obviously a great test case. I think you mentioned the statistics earlier, that it’s the--one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country. There’s about a million people in Mississippi who have gotten vaccinated, which is about 37 percent of the population, and it’s only slightly better in Hinds County, with I think you said 41 percent who have gotten at least one dose. So, when you’re talking to residents, and you obviously understand your city better than anyone else, why do you think some of those reasons for hesitancy exist?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, there’s general fear, you know, for a number of reasons. There’s general fear. If you have never or don’t traditionally go to a physician, then you have a fear about--surrounding going to a physician. When we think about the historic mistrust that is placed within Black communities around medical care--as I said at the top of our discussion some of which is warranted, and we have to acknowledge that--that contributes to it. The politicization of the issue within some communities is to blame.
But I believe that we have to--as I said, we have to truly understand the nature of someone who hasn’t gone to a doctor when they had a cold, who hasn’t gone to a doctor when they had the flu, who hasn’t gone to the doctor when they had any number of ailments or aches and pains, then we’re asking that they deviate from all that they know. And so, what this pandemic once again has allowed us to realize is that our--you know, it hasn’t come to discriminate against anyone. It hasn’t come to, you know, demonstrate disparity over one community versus another. It has merely exposed where we are already missing the mark. And so, this is the consequence of our historic failures.
And so as we rise out of this, as we meet people where they are, as we do things like we’ve tried to do in the city of Jackson, such as have a vaccination day where we bring people to our convention center, where we have, you know, created a 1-800 number for people to call, where we’ve created not only a hotline but a warmline for people who are dealing with the social and emotional effects of a pandemic, where we have tried to offer any number of solutions, we have to continue to dig in deeper and meet people where they are. We have to literally pull up in people’s communities and make certain that they are presented with people that they know. It is difficult to have a doctor show up in a community that has never shown up before, that they don’t know, they don’t recognize, and telling them that they want them to accept a dose of a vaccine or put anything in their body that they have never done before. And so, I think that instead of merely being critical and judgmental in that regard, we have to approach the circumstances with a certain level of compassion and understanding so that we can have the necessary conversations and move at the pace of trust within our community.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I’m curious how you address some of those concerns when you talk to a resident of Jackson. It seems that vaccine hesitancy is most prevalent among younger people, among those in rural communities, and among people of color. So, what do you say to a resident of Jackson who tells you they don’t want to get the vaccine or they’re worried about it?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, I think that the first--the first step is to actually listen to, you know, what is the nature of their trepidation. If it is a young person, you know, often young people mistake the circumstance that--or believe that they are--they have the benefit of some level of invincibility, and this pandemic having a more disparate effect on our--our older population, the seniors within our communities, versus our younger population allows for that narrative to be prevalent and pervasive. And so, it is important that we not only speak to them in terms of their preexisting conditions, both known and unknown, and the fact that they are not without, you know, any ability to impacted on a personal level, but, you know, appeal to their sensibilities with respect to the ones that they love, appeal to their sensibilities with respect to their mothers and fathers and grandparents and even, you know, the potential that it could affect children within their household.
I think it is important that I stand up as a credible messenger within our community and say, listen, you know, I’m asking that you do for your family the very same thing that I’ve done for my family that, you know, based on the very level of concern that I have for my children, that I have for my wife who has decided to get the vaccine along with myself early on in the process. And so that is important. But it is also about how we rally the troops, how we bring in our pastors, how we bring in community leaders who are helpful.
You know, we just had an inauguration for our second term. And as we were celebrating community and loving Jackson, we made certain that at certain events we actually had vaccination booths so that we could make it available. Unfortunately, I did not see the level of participation in individuals taking the shots as I would have liked to see. But I think that we can’t--we can’t allow or take on a defeatist attitude in that respect. We have to make it available in any and all events that we have, any congregate settings that we have within our cities, to see to it that people, you know, have convenience if nothing else in their decision making process.
MS. ABUTALEB: And of course, the problems that you’re facing in Jackson and in Mississippi in getting people to take the vaccine are not unique to you. There are several Southern states that all rank towards the bottom in terms of vaccinations, including Alabama and Arkansas and Louisiana. Why do you think that is? What do you think helps explains some of the geographical disparity in vaccination rates?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, I think that if we were to overlay the map with where we see the greatest disparity in healthcare coverage and healthcare support, we might see that it mirrors--that those maps mirror one another. I think it is also important that we recognize that our inability from the state level--from the federal government first and foremost, and from the state level down to the municipalities, our inability to share a cohesive and consistent message that we have failed our people. You know, what we do for our elderly, what we do for our children truly speaks to--speaks to our condition in our state as a nation and the quality of our representation. And I think that is important.
I think that, you know, from this we have to take some lessons learned. I think that we have to not only recognize the importance of economy and how we have suffered at the hands of this pandemic in the midst of our--with our economies in the midst of this pandemic, but we have to recognize and see sustainable development goals as a measuring or a marker for the success and failure of our economies, whether or not people have access to healthcare, whether or not people have the resources they need not only to fight for access to capital but to fight for access to live. And when we are failing to achieve that, then this is the consequence of those--of that, you know, historic and repeated failure.
MS. ABUTALEB: I want to switch over a little bit. At the end of June, you met with First Lady Jill Biden. She came to encourage people to get vaccinated. What was her specific message when she came?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Well, I think that first and foremost, we’re grateful for her attendance and her visit to the city of Jackson. I believe she was well-received. You know, and her message was one of, you know, just reminding people of the threats, reminding people of the importance of the vaccine, speaking to the fact that we have a friend in Washington, we have support. And it’s necessary. You know, I think that we really missed the mark when we did not have the leadership from the very stop at the start of this pandemic that sang the same tune that, you know, mayors were having to--you know, to sing and, you know, figure out within our communities. We were literally offering solutions in the midst of this pandemic, learning our way through this challenge.
And so just having that level of support, knowing that people don’t have to pay for the vaccine, knowing that this technology, as I mentioned a moment ago, the science that led to this vaccine is not new science, that this is tried and true, and it has been utilized over many decades at this point in order to establish and create vaccines, that is important. When people are without understanding, when they are already fearful, then any little point of misinformation can be the deciding factor that leads to them not being vaccinated. And so, I think that, you know, her visit was not only timely and much appreciated. I think it was beneficial.
MS. ABUTALEB: And in our last couple of minutes, I want to ask you about some other issues that Jackson is facing along with much of the country. One of those is the rise in violent crime, which has been happening all over America, and unfortunately Jackson was not an exception. You saw the highest rate of crime in the city’s history. So, what are you doing as mayor to address that and to help alleviate that burden?
MAYOR LUMUMBA: Yeah. Well, I think that, you know, what it’s demonstrated--you know, and if I can give an example, you know, as a--as a young man, if I showed up in my household after failing a test and I told my parents that everyone else failed the test, it certainly didn’t, you know, garner any sympathy on their behalf. And so, when we say that there’s a rise nationwide, you know, often people just want to know what the solution is where they live and how we meet this challenge. And while that doesn’t alleviate the concern, there are some least-common denominators that we should be able to extract from these circumstances, understanding that the combined factors of the social determinants that lead to crime have been elevated and increased in the midst of the pandemic. You have people suffering from economic turmoil. You have people suffering from social and emotional trauma and stress.
And so, what we have to focus on is not only, you know, how we look at the proper balance of how we are--how we are addressing public safety in terms of our policing mechanisms, but how we are addressing not only the what but the why, how are we addressing the need for engagement within our communities amongst our young people. What we have seen in the midst of the pandemic that has led to this violence is that young people have been alienated from the institutions in which they thrive, no longer being within school systems, no longer being a part of many of the extracurricular activities and community centers that they normally are engaged in. And so, it’s a lot easier telling a younger person what to do than simply telling them what not to do.
And so, as we have not only been having a conversation about the effects of a pandemic and also, you know, arising out of the murder or the assassination of George Floyd, we’re having conversations on social justice, we have to understand that they are two sides of the same coin. And they are interconnected, and so the more that we focus on building an economy based on sustainable development goals, build a dignity economy, one which reflects the inherent dignity of every person, the better equipped we are to address all of the things that harm us, whether that is violence, whether that is disparate health effects. And so that’s what we are looking at.
As we are going into our budget, not only did we make a strategic and progressive decisions to make certain that we covered 100 percent of the health insurance premiums for all of our city employees in the midst of a pandemic. We’re also having conversations about how we elevate and extend the services of youth programming. We’re talking about how we bolster the other areas of traditional public safety that we have taken advantage of, but we have to see this in a comprehensive and a smart--we have to not only be tough on crime but smart as it pertains to crime.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, unfortunately, we are out of time. But thank you so much for joining us this afternoon, Mayor Lumumba. It was a fascinating discussion.
MAYOR LUMUMBA: I appreciate the opportunity and enjoyed our discussion. Thank you.
