And so as we rise out of this, as we meet people where they are, as we do things like we’ve tried to do in the city of Jackson, such as have a vaccination day where we bring people to our convention center, where we have, you know, created a 1-800 number for people to call, where we’ve created not only a hotline but a warmline for people who are dealing with the social and emotional effects of a pandemic, where we have tried to offer any number of solutions, we have to continue to dig in deeper and meet people where they are. We have to literally pull up in people’s communities and make certain that they are presented with people that they know. It is difficult to have a doctor show up in a community that has never shown up before, that they don’t know, they don’t recognize, and telling them that they want them to accept a dose of a vaccine or put anything in their body that they have never done before. And so, I think that instead of merely being critical and judgmental in that regard, we have to approach the circumstances with a certain level of compassion and understanding so that we can have the necessary conversations and move at the pace of trust within our community.