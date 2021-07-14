Welcome to you both.
DR. HARRIS: Thanks. How are you?
MS. NORRIS: Good. I hope everyone who's watching had a good breakfast and a hearty lunch because we're going to spend the next half hour talking about food, and if you haven't had a good meal today, you're certainly going to want to run on the other side of this and get one.
Thank you so much for this, this series, for educating us, for elevating us, for nourishing us with this series. I really enjoyed watching every minute of this.
Dr. Harris, I want to begin with you and the title of the book, "High on the Hog." That is a term that has always referred to the better pieces of meat that you could find on the hog, on the pig, traditionally the more expensive cuts that the richest would necessarily eat, which meant that the people who sometimes are featured in this series would not have access to that, but why did you decide to title your book, "High on the Hog," and then the series eventually taking that name as well?
DR. HARRIS: Well, originally, my understanding of "high on the hog" is the same as everybody else's, but then at some later point in time, I actually was reading a book of plantation humor that was the sort of self-deprecating humor that enslaved African Americans had on their own. And there was one particular joke that resonated, and it was about John the Trickster who always could get over on Old Master, and John got over on Old Master because he got hogs of his own and the master didn't know about it. And so, the, you know, cut to the chase, don't tell the long hairy dog story is that he says to the master, "I am eating, you know, middling and bacon and pork chops and ham. I am eating higher on the hog now," and so the light bulb went off for me. And it's like, yes, that desire to eat higher on the hog is basic, I think, to all people.
MS. NORRIS: There is a line in the series that really stuck with me, the notion that the foods that now join us came with us, and that seems like it encapsulates the--it captures the purpose of this journey and the purpose of this series. What, Dr. Harris, got you started on this line of research? Why did you start looking at culinary traditions and the history of African American cuisine?
DR. HARRIS: Oh, my Lord, I--you know, I don't even remember what got me really started on it, but--
MS. NORRIS: Because you've been doing this a while.
DR. HARRIS: I've been doing this for almost, well, probably a good 40 years and maybe longer than that, but, you know, I come by this gray hair for a reason. I was working as travel editor at "Essence" back in the 1970s and started tasting foods and making connections, and then those connections eventually led to my beginning to think about how those connections took place and what would have started those connections, and obviously, the transatlantic slave trade is a large part of what started those connections.
And then the next thing I know, you know, I'm kind of 11 books in, and it's like, well, maybe I should write something that's the narrative about that, "High on the Hog."
[Laughter]
MS. NORRIS: Stephen, the transatlantic slave trade has an incredible impact on American cuisine. Many of the things that we eat actually came with those who made that Middle Passage. Could you just help the audience understand that? Because for a lot of people, this will be revelatory. People don't understand that many of the things that they see at the country fair, at the grocery store, at the holiday dinner originated in another continent.
[Pause]
MS. NORRIS: Stephen, I think you might be muted.
MR. SATTERFIELD: Okay. How's this?
MS. NORRIS: There we go.
MR. SATTERFIELD: Okay. I've done this before.
One of the things that I love so much about Dr. J's work is, as she just described, the way in which she came into it, which is through the perspective of travel, and it has really informed the way that I think about food in that I always talk about it and think about it in terms of migration. Food is fundamentally a migration story. It is the migration of people, of plants, of animals, and notably, intellectual capital that comes with people.
And so, as we see in Episode 2 of "High on the Hog," with Africans being brought to this nation for their agricultural acumen as rice farmers from the Rice Coast of Africa, it's just one of many examples in which the foods that we eat on a daily basis themselves have a story that is rooted in migration.
MS. NORRIS: What are examples of some of the other foods that made that journey through the Middle Passage that are now just part of our regular diet?
DR. HARRIS: I know sometimes it depends on where you've living.
Go ahead.
MR. SATTERFIELD: Yeah, exactly. No, I think that's really true. I mean, some of the examples--like, the most prominent example, of course, is okra. That is also given in that first episode, watermelon, yams, so we see many, many foods that are part of the African diasporic story but really more broadly part of this human story and human project as we've all been to some degree or another part of our own migration story.
MS. NORRIS: The series was masterful in blending the sobering realizations about slavery and enslavement and Black history with some of the more uplifting aspects of the African American story and traditions in America. I want to ask each you, what was the most profound realization that you made? Because you've both been on this jury for a while. If I can call you "Dr. J" also, you have written--
[Laughter]
MS. NORRIS: You've written--I can't help myself there. You've written 11 books.
Stephen, you have been someone who's called yourself an "origin forager," have been doing this work through Whetstone magazine, yet I got the sense in watching this that even though you've been long at this game that you both made profound realizations. If you'd each share perhaps one of those realizations with us?
MR. SATTERFIELD: Dr. J, do you want to go first?
DR. HARRIS: Well, actually, no, but I will.
[Laughter]
DR. HARRIS: I think--I don't know. I mean, I think, like, for me, one of the things that I thought was astounding and astonishing was to look at and to notice the way that these things are being continued, to look at the lines that are really unending of a lot of these traditions. The way that they have been taken up and taken on by generation after generation is one of those things that I think my realization is link in the chain, you know. I am a link in the chain, and the chain is ongoing, and all of that is good.
MS. NORRIS: Stephen?
MR. SATTERFIELD: Yeah. I think that's a slightly more articulate version of what I'm thinking, which is that the most profound realization for me came in just being in the physical space of the communities that we're referring to, these sort of descendants, these culture keepers, and, you know, to some degree, I include myself humbly in that work and tradition. But it's one thing to read about it in the text, for instance, like "High on the Hog," or to even be aware of it tangentially through this very social and sharing and digital culture that we live in. But there is no substitute for actually sharing space with the communities who have themselves protected and guarded, communities and cultures oftentimes under improbable circumstances and conditions, so that we can still celebrate these cultures, our food cultures and ways of life. So, I just had such a profound reverence and humbling for just what has been required for these traditions to endure over time.
MS. NORRIS: I can't pass a catering truck on the road or see a wedding taking place, now that we're allowed to do that kind of thing again and gather again, but any place where caterers are doing work, serving large amounts of food to large amounts of people and not think of your series now and not understand that even the word "catering," the notion of catering came from people who were descendants of the enslaved in Philadelphia. Can you explain that story for people who perhaps have not yet seen this series and help us understand why it's so important for us to understand these origin stories?
DR. HARRIS: Stephen, I'll yield that one to you.
MR. SATTERFIELD: Yeah. So, we see--we learn about the Dutrieuille family in Philadelphia through Lauren who is a descendant of a very prestigious catering family in Philadelphia, and it's really, I think, so fitting for what the aim is for this work and of this material is really about a historical reorientation that appropriately places and centers the contributions of Black people not just in this culinary story but in the story of the United States.
And so oftentimes catering was one of the very few avenues for entrepreneurship for newly free or in some cases even in cooking and selling their food for folks who were enslaved, and so our relationship with the kitchen as a people in this African American context really is a story that is as old as our arrival on this continent, and yet the ways in which we think about that influence have been really marginalized and sort of reduced to this very broad thing that we call "soul food." And yet even, you know, centuries after these catering entrepreneurs in Philadelphia, we know as Black people growing up in the U.S., we all have catering entrepreneurs in our families, right, often for the same reasons that the barrier for entry is much lower and allows us to take these skills and traditions that are parts of our families, parts of our kind of innate knowledge, in some cases, and be able to create economic opportunity for ourselves.
So, it is a wonderful tradition that I think we all kind of, as Black people, felt connected to but in learning the origins instills us with a sense of pride, you know, and in our influence in this culture.
MS. NORRIS: If you take a poll of America's most beloved dishes, the food we just love most, macaroni and cheese is always on that list. Whether you're from the South, whether you're from the Pacific Northwest, whether you're in the Midwest, everybody loves macaroni and cheese, but not everybody can actually perfect macaroni and cheese, as we know. There's usually in families a discussion about who's going to cook the macaroni and cheese to make sure that they get it right.
There is a scene that is so memorable in one of the earlier episodes, which takes place in Monticello, and it's someone preparing macaroni and cheese from a recipe that goes back centuries. Can we just stop, and let's take a look at this clip before we continue.
[Video plays]
MS. NORRIS: That's a wonderful scene, and she's a descendant of the Hemings, and that, of course, is a family related to Sally Hemings, a woman who we now know much more about because of scholars like Anette Gordon-Reed and others who have researched her--I was going to use the word "relationship," but that's kind of an elastic word to describe her relationship with Thomas Jefferson and their children and now the descendants.
The scene is so emblematic of the tone of the entire program, a dish that Americans loved so much, clearly rooted in slavery. Dr. Harris, what was it like to research the origins of this dish and to meet the people whose ancestors created, perfected, served this dish to dignitaries who would visit Monticello?
DR. HARRIS: Well, actually, researching the dish was wonderful, and I owe much to Annette Gordon-Reed.
I unfortunately have not yet met the person who appears in the video. I was not there when it was taped, but I look forward to meeting her.
The person that I do know is Dr. Leni Sorensen, who is the person who prepared the mac and cheese, and she for many, many years was the resident African American scholar at Monticello, and so I've spoken with her a lot about that.
But I think that the whole notion of just this history and how so much of our history is actually hidden in plain sight--the musical "Hamilton" talks about being in the room where it happened. We have for generations and generations and generations in this country been in the room where it happened but often never acknowledged as having been in the room, and so I think that's one of the things that I take away from that wonderful clip.
MS. NORRIS: Were you surprised when Dr. Sorensen prepared the mac and cheese at how simple its preparation was? Because it's become something in American traditions that is now much more, five different cheeses and béchamel sauce and panko crumbs on the top, but this was a very simple rendering of that dish.
MR. SATTERFIELD: Yeah.
MS. NORRIS: Stephen?
MR. SATTERFIELD: Yeah. I was just delighted to be in the company of Dr. Sorensen, honestly. As Dr. J alluded to, her scholarship in sort of the Appalachian Mid-Atlantic region has been very inspiring for me in my career, and I think in terms of simplicity, I don't know if I was surprised as much as sort of amused and delighted by it.
You know, a really good reminder around origins, around availability and seasonality, you start to realize that a lot of our food today is perhaps needlessly complex, so I really sort of reveled in how simple it was.
MS. NORRIS: You know, with the deaths of people like Edna Williams years ago and Leah Chase more recently, is it more important to actually forage for these stories right now because many of the people who can link us to our past are leaving and joining the ancestors? Dr. J?
DR. HARRIS: I cannot second that thought or, you know, trumpet that more loudly. I think it's very, very important.
While I think on one hand, it is extraordinary to look for the youth who are maintaining some of these traditions, at this particular junction and at this particular time, it's almost Sankofa, you know, go back and fetch it. Find where you're from so you know where you're going, and that means talk to the people who were here, who were doing it, who knew them.
I had the distinct pleasure of knowing both Edna Lewis and Leah Chase. I knew Leah Chase much better, but that whole idea of that connection of learning from those people, of talking to those people, of knowing those people, of understanding and maintaining the continuity of the work of those people is really kind of very important, particularly now that we are just beginning to find out things.
I mean, as we learned and as you spoke of earlier, the Dutrieuille family in Philadelphia and their whole catering concern and the whole idea that the catering goes back to actually a man named Bogle who invented the idea of having kind of portable butlers or rentable butlers, and so you could have a butler even if you couldn't necessarily afford to have one on full-time staff, and that catering grew out of that is astounding. And he was--Mr. Bogle was so renowned that Biddles--and we all know the name "Biddles." They were the Biddles, and in my childhood, there were the Biddle Dukes and all of that. Biddle penned an ode to Bogle. He actually wrote a poem to Mr. Bogle. Mr. Bogle was so famous and so necessary to the working of households in Philadelphia, and so all of that--I mean, how many people have uncles, great-uncles, grandfathers who were probably only called "cooks" but who may have--and hold kitchens and today would have been called--with luck would have been called "chefs," and they never talk about it because it was deemed domestic work. And it wasn't considered, you know, white-collar work. It was something folks did.
And so, to go back, I think one of the things that the series for me sort of touts and trumpets is--and not just for African Americans but for everyone, find out where you're from. Talk to your people. You know, who are your people? Who are the folks that, you know, whose backs you stand on? Because the bottom line is none of us would be here unless somebody came before us. So that is important, and I think that that's one of my big takeaways from the series.
MS. NORRIS: And food is so much a part of that story, yet everything is digitized now. I know that every time I find one of the recipe cards where my mother wrote out in her perfect penmanship, her recipe for lemon cake, her recipe for "Laura's pound cake" [phonetic], her recipe for sweet potato pie, her recipe for the rum sauce, which not too much. It's okay if you sip a little but not too much there either, you know.
[Laughter]
MS. NORRIS: And I love to see that, but we don't do that anymore because everything is digitized. Should we do that? Because often we learn how to cook by watching the people we love, but should we be writing this down or documenting it through film or in some way so that it's tangible and that it can be cherished and also passed down?
DR. HARRIS: Well, I mean, I think we all walk around with these little--you know, we have our documentable things. We all walk around with movie cameras in our pockets. Take a picture. Write it down if you can, if you want to, but ultimately, the technology may be more in our favor. African Americans are not necessarily people of the written word, people of the book--we are people of the word for certain, but our words are often oral. And so, as people with deep oral traditions, perhaps some of the better ways to maintain those traditions and to document those traditions is visually, using video, using a camera. You can then do both, but certainly, do something.
MS. NORRIS: We have a question from an audience member, Sarah Anderson in Massachusetts. Stephen, she wants to know if given more time, what other countries, besides Benin, in West Africa would you visit to pinpoint the roots of other foods that are part of the African diaspora?
MR. SATTERFIELD: I want to answer this question by sort of not answering it, if you'll pardon me. You know, with my work at Whetstone, we look at food origins as a means of reclamation, and so we really believe that all of the ways in which marginalized people have been erased from history, food gives us a way to talk about that, that oftentimes polite society does not. And one of the ways that we describe this phenomenon is to say whoever tells the story owns the story as a means of explaining the power dynamic or rather imbalance that is perpetuated in narrative erasure.
And so, you know, beginning in Benin, which is where we start off from in Dr. J's text, is not actually my choice. It's based on--it's based on the book and the text, and it's also based on decisions that were made by the creative team of Fabienne Toback, Karis Jagger, Roger Ross Williams the director, Shoshana Guy the show runner. So, even though I am the host, those choices are not mine alone, but I do feel that from an origin perspective, almost anywhere you go, there is a story to be told about the food ways from that place.
MS. NORRIS: You listed a bunch of names, starting with Roger Ross Williams who is the director. You had a predominantly Black production team. Why was that important, and what difference did it make?
MR. SATTERFIELD: Mm-hmm. I'm going to answer--Dr. J, did you want to say something before, though?
DR. HARRIS: No, no. I was going to add to the previous question, but we're getting ready to--
MS. NORRIS: Oh, well, please do, and then we'll come back. We'll come back to that.
DR. HARRIS: Oh, well, no, no, no. I would just say that in terms of the food, first of all, I kind of am the person who suggested Benin and sort of insisted on it simply because of its position in the transatlantic slave trade. I would say, equally, we could take any number of the countries as you go down the coast: Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leonne, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo arguably, Côte d'Ivoire. But if you take that whole western part all the way down to, you know, Cameroon and beyond Cameroon into Angola, you begin to see where people were essentially points of departure, where people were shipped, if you will, from, and so all of those places are places that have bedrock food cultures that in their individual ways contribute, you know. What we see, a lot of Benin. We see a fair amount of Senegal, Ghana. It depends on different time frames and, of course, different places. We're talking about this in the United States context, but this journey exists in the hemispheric context. It's not just the United States. It's Brazil. It's the Caribbean. It's Peru. It's, you know, arguably, Argentina and Uruguay, where nobody would believe it, but it's true and so on and so forth. So that was what I just wanted to add to that.
MS. NORRIS: I hear a--it sounds like I hear a sequel, a second season perhaps coming on.
The question that I asked earlier, since you had a predominantly Black production team, the difference that that made, and why was that important?
MR. SATTERFIELD: I think it's hugely important. I think it's why the show had the impact that it did. It's why I was excited about the opportunity.
You know, I really think that there is an incredible quality that is not often seen in media broadly, food media specifically, of this sort of diasporic conversation convening. In other words, the ways in which viewers have mostly experienced food television or food travel through television is a host who is oftentimes a White man in another part of the world where the show is about their experience there to this culture, whereas what "High on the Hog" offers in having a Black production team based on Black text with a Black face at the forefront of it is really allows for an emotional connection and sensitivity with the material that is often absent in the retelling of these stories, and what is lost in that space, in that absence is really, I think, the emotional intelligence and sensitivity that is derived from the lived experience of a certain, you know, racial, in this case, group to be able to understand opportunities, to show intimacy, to show spaciousness in silence. And so, I really feel that it came through in the final product. I think it's the intangible thing that people say that it's different and that they don't understand why. I believe that is what they're experiencing.
DR. HARRIS: And if I may add--
MS. NORRIS: Stephen--go ahead.
DR. HARRIS: If I just may add one thing? There is a Nigerian proverb that says when the tale of the hunt is written by the lion, it will be a very different tale. So, I think we are actually seeing a version of the tale of the hunt written by the lion.
MS. NORRIS: Right, right.
This has been a delicious conversation, but unfortunately, we are out of time. So, I just want to say thank you very much to Dr. Jessica B. Harris and Stephen Satterfield.
DR. HARRIS: Thank you.
MS. NORRIS: It's been wonderful to talk to you. Thanks to both of you.
DR. HARRIS: Thank you so much.
MR. SATTERFIELD: My pleasure. I'm a big fan. Thank you.
MS. NORRIS: This conversation certainly left me hungry, and I hope that you will find the series and take a look.
I also hope that you will join Washington Post Live tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. for a conversation with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah. He's also the chair of the new Conservative Climate Caucus.
You can always head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out more information about upcoming programs.
I'm Michele Norris. As always, thanks for watching. Have a great day.
[End recorded session]