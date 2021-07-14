DR. HARRIS: Oh, well, no, no, no. I would just say that in terms of the food, first of all, I kind of am the person who suggested Benin and sort of insisted on it simply because of its position in the transatlantic slave trade. I would say, equally, we could take any number of the countries as you go down the coast: Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leonne, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo arguably, Côte d'Ivoire. But if you take that whole western part all the way down to, you know, Cameroon and beyond Cameroon into Angola, you begin to see where people were essentially points of departure, where people were shipped, if you will, from, and so all of those places are places that have bedrock food cultures that in their individual ways contribute, you know. What we see, a lot of Benin. We see a fair amount of Senegal, Ghana. It depends on different time frames and, of course, different places. We're talking about this in the United States context, but this journey exists in the hemispheric context. It's not just the United States. It's Brazil. It's the Caribbean. It's Peru. It's, you know, arguably, Argentina and Uruguay, where nobody would believe it, but it's true and so on and so forth. So that was what I just wanted to add to that.