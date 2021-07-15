Shari Slate is Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer and Vice President, Inclusive Future and Strategy at Cisco. Her organization, which includes Inclusion & Collaboration Strategy, Inclusive Solutions, Community Impact, Inclusive Communities Experience, Inclusive Partnerships, People Strategy and Market Insights, is responsible for designing Cisco’s next horizon people strategy to deliver on the company’s commitment to power an inclusive future for all. Slate has been widely recognized for her visionary leadership and transformational views on the business value created at the intersection of diversity, inclusion, collaboration and technology. She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Systemic Inequalities and Social Cohesion, Partnering for Racial Justice Initiative and CDIO Virtual Community (Community of Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officers). She is also a member of the Business Roundtable: Diversity and Inclusion Working Group, World 50: Inclusion & Diversity Impact, and the California State University Foundation Board of Directors. Under her leadership, Cisco has achieved its highest diversity levels for five years running, and the company was ranked #2 on Fortune’s 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity list for 2019.