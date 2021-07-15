REP. CURTIS: Well, yeah. Let me just say if Americans are not aware of what's happening over there, what you're referring to, they really need to spend some time to see what's going on. Many people will call it a genocide. It's a human rights tragedy, and I think we need to be more in tune here in the United States to some degree that we add to that as we are consumer of those products. And I think we need to--this is one area where we need to buckle down and find some independence from China. If we're going to reach our goals, President Biden's goals, we can't be reliant on a country that produces with forced labor and in the conditions that are happening over there, and clearly, this is a call for U.S. manufacturers to step up. As consumers, we need to support U.S. manufacturers. Too often, we want to go with the low-price leader, and if we're concerned about the climate, we need to think more about the products that we buy that are made here in the U.S., with U.S. standards, versus products that are made over in China with literally no standards for environmental or human rights.