SEN. BENNET: Yeah, I mean, I obviously think we should make it permanent because the United States is, I think, 38th out of 41 industrialized countries in terms of our child poverty rate. We have one of the highest in the industrialized world. Our biggest--our poorest population in America are our kids. And so, I think we should make it permanent. And in--we're in the middle of a negotiation right now to see what we can get done in the context of the $3.5 trillion package that Joe Biden is now trying to pass through the Congress. And I am going to fight for as many years as we can now, and then we'll come back and come back and come back until it's permanent. I do think that once the American people have a sense of how meaningful this benefit is to their kids--and by the way, roughly 90 percent of America's kids are going to be benefit from this--it's going to be very hard for Congress to take it away.