DR. MURTHY: Well, it’s a good question, Paige. You know, on the former I’d say, you know, I’m going to defer to the FDA on their reasons for their decisions around the prioritization of the time schedule. But what I can say about the vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer’s vaccine or Moderna’s vaccine getting full approval, is that there are some people for whom I think that would be helpful. We know from surveys that some people say, gosh, if there was--you know, if it was actually--went through the approval--the regular approval process, you know, and was fully approved, that that might change their mind. Now here’s what I would say to that, is that even though I think some people may be helped by that, I think you can look at what’s happened already with the vaccine, which is not only has it been studied in clinical trials, issued an authorization by the FDA but it has now been essentially given to millions and millions of people in the United States and around the world. We have more experience with this vaccine than we do with many other health products that--you know, at this stage of their development.