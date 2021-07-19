Thomas R. Frieden, MD
Provided by Resolve To Save Lives.
Dr. Tom Frieden is the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives (an initiative of Vital Strategies) and a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. He is the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2009 to 2017, and the former commissioner of the New York City Department of Health Department. Resolve to Save Lives works with countries to prevent 100 million deaths and to make the world safer from epidemics @DrTomFrieden Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Content from Amgen Biosimilars
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
A Call for Action: Building Resilience in our Healthcare System
Ian Thompson, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. General Medicine at Amgen, and Elise Labott, adjunct professor at American University and former CNN Global Affairs Correspondent, discuss the impact of COVID-19 on global healthcare systems and economies, and the role that biosimilars have the potential to play in the healthcare resilience solution.
Ian Thompson
Ian Thompson became Amgen’s senior vice president, General Manager, U.S. General Medicine in January 2021. Ian is a member of the Amgen CEO Operating Team and a member of the Amgen Global Commercial Senior Leadership Team. He is a Board Member of the Amgen Foundation, BIO and the Health Care Leadership Council.
Prior to this role, Thompson served as SVP & General Manager, Intercontinental Region and was accountable for operations in 34 countries, including Canada, Latin America, Turkey, Middle East and Africa.
Ian has also led the European Mid-sized Markets for Amgen as Regional Vice President and General Manager. In this role he led 18 countries and geographic clusters including the Nordics, Baltics, Belux, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Greece and Poland. He also held the role of VP Marketing and Innovation, Europe.
Ian joined Amgen in 2008 as the Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand and in that time also served on the Board of Medicines Australia.
From 1994 to 2008, Thompson held a range of country, region and global roles in sales and marketing for Eli Lilly & Company.
Ian completed a BA (Hons) at Leeds, England and then completed his MBA at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.
Elise Labott
Elise Labott is a leading journalist covering foreign US foreign policy and international issues. Elise is a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine and before that was CNN’s Global Affairs Correspondent. She has reported from more than . 80 countries, traveled the world with seven secretaries of state and has interviewed many world leaders and newsmakers. Elise is the founder of Twopoint.o Media, a digital media platform that aims to engage, inform and inspire citizens to solve today’s most pressing global challenges, and an adjunct professor at American University’s School of International Service. She is a contributor to Politico, provides commentary for MSNBC, NPR, BBC and several other broadcast outlets and is a sought-after interviewer and moderator. Elise also serves as a global ambassador for Vital Voices, an organization that empowers female entrepreneurs around the world and is on the advisory committee of Global Kids DC, a program which introduces high school students in underserved communities to international affairs. Prior to joining CNN, Elise covered the UN for ABC News and also reported on diplomatic and foreign policy issues for Agence France-Presse and other publications. Elise is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a master’s degree from the New School for Social Research.