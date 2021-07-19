Register for the program here.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker are out with their highly anticipated new book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” which chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of former president Trump’s last year in office. The best-selling authors return to Washington Post Live on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00am ET to talk with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl about a devastating year in a presidency like no other.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a national investigative reporter at The Washington Post, where she has worked since 2000. A three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller A Very Stable Genius, Leonnig is also an on-air contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.

Philip Rucker

Philip Rucker is the White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post. He previously has covered Congress, the Obama White House, and the 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns. Rucker also is co-author of “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, and is a Political Analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He joined The Post in 2005 as a local news reporter.