One is that the immune response to any vaccination can't be predicted to last for life. It occasionally does, like the measles vaccine is really good at that, but most of them do, over the course of time, lose a little bit of their potency. That's why you have to get a tetanus shot every 10 years. If you stepped on a rusty nail, you'd have to look and see, is it my time? And the same may well turn out to be true with these vaccines against COVID-19, because we have been looking at the people who got immunized earliest, which were those in the clinical trials that started a year ago. And there is a gradual decrease in the level of their neutralizing antibodies. It's still at a very good level to be protective. We're not worried, yet, and it's good enough to even deal with this delta variant, which is stressing the immune system a little bit to recognize, but we're okay right now. But I could not tell you that 6 or 12 months from now, those levels might actually drift down into a zone where you couldn't be so confident that that person is protected.