So we talk a lot about that, which is what would an ally do in this position, which is to be, like, thankful that you're learning something and then curious. So you don't just learn in that moment and apologize. You're curious enough to go and examine and explore what you've learned such that you don't know how to say the right words and also what the experience of the group is that you may have insulted. So there's a lot of work in each of those little--sometimes those small situations, but if you take them seriously, you then become an ally. Then you're in a great position to say to someone else, "Hey, you know what? We don't say that. Don't say that," and the person will be like, "What? Really?" And then you can explain it so that the people who are experiencing the insult don't have to be in teaching mode over and over again while at the same time--