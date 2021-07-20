What we've seen in the U.S. sadly is that we've gone backwards. We have a lower level of hypertension control than we did a decade ago or five years ago, and to improve that, we need to get it right. That means, first, keeping it simple. For the vast majority of patients, a straightforward protocol starting with one or two drugs, advancing within a week or two if there isn't control, advancing more in a week or two after that can quickly bring blood pressure under control and save literally about 100,000 lives a year in the U.S. just by improving care of this one condition. Not only would it save lives, it would prevent heart attacks, strokes, reduce the need for everything from cardiac surgery to stroke rehabilitation. So it's not just a matter of saving lives. It's a matter of making our health care dollar actually maximize health, and we can do that by better managing chronic disease, better managing especially hypertension, and that means using simple protocols. That means eliminating barriers for patients, using telemedicine. That means using team-based care so every member of the team is doing their part to support the patient, and it means looking rigorously and being brutally honest about what the data shows, what's your level of blood pressure control. And when we look at that carefully and don't allow health systems to drop off the people who didn't come back for care, we're not doing nearly as well as we should.