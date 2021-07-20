We talked to 140--more than 140 senior administration officials, advisors to the president, the president himself down at Mar-a-Lago, and to a person they all acknowledged and were concerned by the fact that the president, when he was in office, prioritized himself personally, prioritized his political fortunes. Almost every decision he made in the year 2020 about the coronavirus pandemic was based on his reelection hopes. He was thinking about how does he position himself, how does he look strong, how does he appear tough, how does he get magical cures out into the public, how does he speed up a vaccine. It was all built around November 3rd Election Day and how he could remain in power and get reelected by the American people. That was the guiding and animating force for this president throughout, but especially in the year 2020. And that's not our judgment. That's according to the people who served him in the closest--and who saw up close what he was really like behind the scenes in the Oval Office.