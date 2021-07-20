It also ensures that our teachers are continually getting support that they need to do the complex job that they have. You know, we're asking a lot from our educators when we're having students that are coming back from a pandemic having experienced so much trauma. So, it's important that we're providing the professional learning opportunities for teachers, the career pathways for educators, but also that we're recruiting and being very specific about getting more teachers in those areas that are hard to fill, where the students with greatest needs are often in, such as those programs for students with disabilities, or a shortage of special education teachers; we need more. We have a growing number of Latino students; and yet, our bilingual education classrooms are often difficult to find teachers for. So, there's a lot of work to do there, so the teacher development program is important.