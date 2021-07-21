2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for space travel and exploration. With NASA and the private sector working in tandem to launch human spaceflights from the United States, a new commitment to sending rockets to the moon and making space more accessible to the public, we are poised to see decades of space enterprise planning finally realized. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson joins Washington Post columnist David Ignatius for a wide-ranging conversation focused on the Biden Administration’s goals in space, the state of the international space race, and the latest developments on private-public partnerships aimed at commercializing space travel, accelerating human spaceflight, and exploring the universe like never before. Join the conversation on Wednesday, July 21 at 12:00pm ET.