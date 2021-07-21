Rowdy Gaines
Rowdy Gaines serves as a swimming analyst for the Tokyo Olympics. Gaines has contributed to NBC Sports Group’s Olympic swimming coverage since the 1992 Barcelona Games with historic calls, having most recently served as swimming analyst at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Gaines will also serve as an analyst for this summer’s open water swim competition in Tokyo.
A three-time Olympic gold medalist, Gaines was one of the world’s fastest swimmers in the 1980s. He set world records in the 100-meter freestyle in 1981, the 200-meter freestyle in 1982 and capped off his phenomenal career by winning three gold medals for the United States at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. After entering the 1984 Olympic trials as a “past his prime” long-shot to make the team, he set an Olympic record in the 100-meter freestyle, and helped establish a world record by anchoring the 4×100-meter freestyle relay team. He completed the gold medal triple by swimming the freestyle anchor of the 4×100-meter medley, again setting Olympic and world records.