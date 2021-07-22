MS. BROWN: Well, there's no question that the breakthrough was my interview with the victims, and specifically the very first woman that spoke to me and confided in Emily and I. Emily is my visual journalist, photographer, videographer who did this project with me. And it was very hard to convince. We really didn't get many women who were willing to cooperate with us. But Michelle Licata was the first one. She lived outside of Tennessee. By this time, she--you know, she had--this happened to her when she lived in Palm Beach. She was very young. I think she was 14 years old. And you know, she had never really spoken about this to anyone like this before. She was very reticent, as you can imagine. Her own lawyer told her not to do the interview. So we went to Tennessee thinking, well, she might do it or she might not do it. And once she started talking, it just spilled out of her. And we were pretty dumbfounded at the story she told us. It was very--it was very hard to us, quite frankly, to not sympathize. I mean, she was crying. It was--it was the first time she really had--she talked about how she felt about prosecutors and what they had done. You know, in her mind no one had really asked her about this part of the story before. So when we finished that interview, we were driving back to the airport. Emily and I were just, you know, in a stunned silence because the story that she told us was just incredibly traumatic and moving.