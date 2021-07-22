Julie K. Brown
Julie K. Brown is an award-winning investigative journalist with the Miami Herald. Her pursuit of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking story re-opened the case ten years after Epstein wrangled a secret plea bargain from then Miami U.S. Attorney Secretary Alex Acosta. Her series in the Herald led to the federal indictments of Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, the resignation of Acosta as Labor Secretary and millions of dollars in compensation paid to his victims. For her reporting on Epstein, Brown was awarded the Hillman Prize for Journalism in the Common Good, the Reporter’s Committee Freedom of the Press Award, the Women’s Media Center Investigative Journalism Award, PEN America’s Dan Eldon Voice of Courage Award, the National Press Club’s Neil and Susan Sheehan award and a George Polk Award for the Justice Reporting.
Her previous investigative work, the 2014 series “Cruel and Unusual” exposed abuses and brutality in the Florida prison system, especially against mentally impaired inmates, prompting a federal investigation by the Department of Justice. For “Cruel and Unusual,” she was awarded the George Polk Award for Justice Reporting and a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award.
Brown lives in Hollywood, Florida.