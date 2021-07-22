This is why I am also proud that we have the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as well as the Shuttered Venues Fund. You know that restaurants really suffered during this time period, and they had these terrible restrictions that, well, made them close down and had them only be able to do delivery. Of course, many told me that that really--even though that was good, it didn't make up for the loss of funds from when the restaurant was truly open. So that's why we definitely needed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and then on the Shuttered Venues, we have so many wonderful venues like in Los Angeles, the Troubadour, which is of historic significance as a music gathering place. They could not open at all. These are the kinds of venues where you rely on a crowd to come in to listen to music or to witness a game or something, and they definitely needed the ability to have funds that keep them alive so that eventually they could open up again.