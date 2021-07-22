MR. NELSON: Well, they’re spending their own money, and they are doing incredible things. You just think about what Elon Musk has already done. He is spending money and has cut the cost of going to space because he is reusing his first stages of the rockets. And that is dramatically now, as he competes for launches--government launches, commercial launches--he’s saving everybody money, going into space. When you take Branson and Jeff Bezos, they are making it accessible to go to the edge of space, a 10-, 15-minute flight, experience weightlessness as they start to fall back to Earth. And the cost of that will come down over time so that more people will be able to experience that. Plus, Bezos is building a big rocket that will ultimately compete with Elon Musk’s rocket. And in that competition, we’ll see all the more the costs come down. And then, when you add all of that with these new startup companies that are doing things like printing, 3D printing rocket engines and rockets, then you’re going to see the costs come all the more. So space is going to be more accessible as a result of all of this activity.