MR. GAINES: Well, I don’t think--I don’t think it’s so much the gold medal count. I think if you look at her body of work since 2012, Jackie, she hasn’t lost the 800 freestyle--her signature event, by the way, the one she still has the world record in, she still has the world record in 400 and 1,500 as well--but she hasn’t lost the 800 freestyle since 2011. I mean, it’s been 10 years since she’s lost the 800 free. And so, if you look at the body of work from the World Championship’s perspective, the number of world records she has broken, the number of events she has broken along the way, especially in freestyle--she can swim the 100 all the way up to the 1,500--and the way she’s tackling her schedule this Olympic Games, let me say--think about this now. The 200 freestyle lasts about a minute and 50 seconds. That’s similar to the 800 in track and field. It would be like somebody running the 800 in track and field and going all the way up to the 10,000 in track and field which is similar to the 1,500 in swimming. Not only is she doing that, she’s doing that in the same day. The 1,500 final and the 200 free final are both the same day. So it’s an extraordinary task she has ahead of her, and I have all the confidence that she’ll live up to all the expectations.