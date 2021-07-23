I know when I was younger my dad would say that about characters I was writing, because I was very young, I was writing White characters, because that was mostly what I was around. But he would say, you know, if you don't write Black characters, who will? Which is huge and important, but it's also a lot of responsibility. And sometimes, that responsibility, on top of all the other responsibilities and feelings that we're representing everyone, we have to always be looking out for one another, so important but also sometimes it's just a lot, and you just want to be, and accepting and just admitting that you just want to be sometimes, and don't always want to have to be representing Black thought. You don't always have to be this or that. Those are all pressures and things that, again, it's been really interesting talking to other people about, because we're often just looking at the end goal, but we're never actually getting to talk about what that means. What goes into working our way up these mostly White--working our way up these ladders in these mostly White spaces, I should say.